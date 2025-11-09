Kyle Williams’ Speed Steals Show Early in Patriots, Buccaneers Game
The New England Patriots are attempting to continue their winning ways against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a Week 10 showdown at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL.
The Pats have won six straight games following their 24-23 victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9. A victory this week against the Bucs will tie the Patriots’ longest winning streak since a seven-game winning streak during the 2021 season.
The Pats and Buccaneers have each had their share of ups and downs during this weekend’s matchup. Patriots quarterback Drake Maye has completed 11-of-19 passes for 180 yards and two touchdowns thus far, with the Patriots set to have the ball to begin the second half.
In that vein, here is a look at the action from the first half from Tampa, where the Pats hold a 14-10 lead.
First Quarter: Kyle Williams Comes Alive
Tampa Bay struck first in Week 10, needing only 3:37 for Mayfield to lead his team 65 yards on just six plays. Bucs’ rookie receiver Emeka Egbuka demonstrated the prowess which makes him a nightmarish cover for any opposing defender — including Pats’ All-Pro cornerback Christian Gonzalez. Mayfield and Egbuka connected for two catches for 45 yards, including the 21-yard touchdown strike to give the home team an early 7-0 lead.
New England saved their most explosive response for the closing moments of the first quarter. Maye would need only one play to tie the game at 7-7. Depsite not having caught a pass since Week 3 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, rookie Kyle Williams delivered the Pats’ longest pass-play of the year by connecting with Maye on a 72-yard touchdown strike, showcasing the first-year receiver’s speed.
Second Quarter: The Pats Save the Best for Last … Again
As they had done to begin the first quarter, the Bucs added the first points of the second quarter on their second offensive drive of the period. Mayfield and Tampa’s offense drained more than four minutes off the clock, with the veteran quarterback leading his team on an eight-play, 57-yard drive. The series was once again highlighted by a 31-yard connection from Mayfield to Egbuka. Still, the Bucs wisely remained conservative on third-down in the face of strong defensive coverage by New England. Coach Todd Bowles opted for the sure points, as kicker Chase McLaughlin delivered a 36-yard field goal to give Tampa Bay a 10-7 lead.
In the closing moments of the second quarter, the Patriots took their 14-play, 78-yard drive down to the last second. While New England could have made an effort to punch the ball into the end zone with approximately 1:44 left in the period, New England opted to save the time on the clock, stopping short of the goal line. The gamble proved to be correct, as Maye found veteran receiver Stefon Diggs for the one-yard strike to give the Pats a 14-10 lead at the half.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!