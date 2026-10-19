Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Debate: Omar Cooper Jr Vs Ja'Kobi Lane

In Week 6, we got the return of two potential breakout rookie wide receivers. Omar Cooper Jr. was activated from injured reserve by the New York Jets, and the Baltimore Ravens activated Ja'Kobi Lane off the IR. Both players played well in their returns. When you hit the waiver wire this week, you're going to have to decide which young star you want to prioritize.

Omar Cooper Jr. vs Ja'Kobi Lane

WR Omar Cooper Jr., New York Jets

Cooper had a big game in his return, catching six of seven targets for 103 yards and a touchdown. His ankle was clearly healed, and he looked fast out there. He also has the draft capital after being selected as a first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

However, he is not without concerns. In Week 6, Garrett Wilson and Kenyon Sadiq both had down games, and Adonai Mitchell was once again inactive. Cooper could struggle to find consistency, especially once Mitchell is back on the field, which should be soon. A mediocre quarterback like Geno Smith will struggle to maintain so many fantasy-relevant weapons in a slow offense.

If you are focused on Week 7, Cooper has a brutal matchup. He will be matched up against the Miami Dolphins, who are allowing the fewest fantasy points in the league to opposing wide receivers.

WR Ja'Kobi Lane, Baltimore Ravens

Lane also returned in Week 6 and played well despite being saddled with a backup quarterback, Tyler Huntley, who threw for just 165 yards. While things could get tougher for Cooper, they should only improve for Lane.

The Ravens should be getting Lamar Jackson next week, and Rashod Bateman exited Week 6 with a shoulder injury. While Zay Flowers is locked in as the WR1 in Baltimore, much like Wilson in New York, we are much more confident that Lane is a better option than Bateman and Mark Andrews than Cooper is with Mitchell and Sadiq. This is undoubtedly a better situation.

While Lane was a third-round pick, he was also the better of these two wideouts throughout the summer, and is locked into being higher in the pecking order in his team's passing attack.

In Week 7, he also has a tough matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals are allowing the sixth-fewest fantasy points to wide receivers this season.

Verdict

We would suggest prioritizing Lane. He's locked into a more consistent role in a better offense with a much better quarterback. Cooper has massive upside, but we would be surprised if he could produce consistently in the Jets' offense this season.

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