Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Debate: Rico Dowdle vs Kaelon Black

We are still away, but fantasy football owners are already thinking about who they should be targeting on the waiver wire this week. There are a few options heading into Week 8 who could be legitimate difference makers for the remainder of the season.

Both Kaelon Black and Rico Dowdle had productive games on Sunday, and fantasy owners will be fighting to scoop them up on Tuesday. We are going to debate whether you should prioritize Black or Dowdle on the waiver wire this week.

Waiver Wire Debate: Black vs Dowdle

RB Kaelon Black, San Francisco 49ers

Black has carved out a significant role in the 49ers offense. He has played on 126 offensive snaps and on 47% of the snaps in Week 7. Not only does he have value as perhaps the most valuable handcuff in the league, but he also holds some standalone value even when Christian McCaffrey is active. Last week, he rushed for 63 yards and a touchdown. Consistency could be an issue; however, the upside is there.

Speaking of McCaffrey, he has been struggling with minor injuries all season and is now dealing with a thigh injury that limited him in Week 7. CMC also hasn't been the dominant fantasy stud he once was, and his volume has been scaled back significantly. The injury risk is always extremely high for McCaffrey, and we like the talent of Black. He could be a legitimate league-winner.

RB Rico Dowdle, Pittsburgh Steelers

Dowdle finally looks healthy and played on 44% of the offensive snaps in Week 7. He played well, rushing nine times for 41 yards and catching all six of his targets for 45 yards. It seems like he has carved out a role as the pass-catching back in Pittsburgh after he led the team in targets yesterday, while only DK Metcalf topped him in receiving yards.

Of these two backs, Dowdle is locked into more volume on a consistent basis. In his four games he's played in this season, only once has he seen fewer than double-digit touches. On Sunday, he saw 15 touches. His floor is much higher than Black's; however, if Jaylen Warren were to miss time, he would not have as much upside as Black without CMC.

While Warren is fully healthy, it's worth noting that he has only played a full season once in his five -year career. He has missed 14 games due to injury.

Verdict

If you are looking for a running back who you can start now or in the near future, Dowdle is the back to target. However, if you are looking to stash a back hoping to find a league-winner, Black should be your priority.

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