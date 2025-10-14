Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Debate Week 7: Kayshon Boutte vs. Wan’Dale Robinson
There were many breakout fantasy performances in week six of fantasy football. Two of them came from the WR position with New England Patriots WR Kayshon Boutte and New York Giants WR Wan’Dale Robinson. Here is a breakdown on who to pick up between the two this week on the waiver wire.
Kayshon Boutte
Quarterback for the New England Patriots, Drake Maye, continues to impress at the NFL level, logging his third game of the season with 260 passing yards or more in week six’s win over the New Orleans Saints. With his great success in his second year in the NFL, it has begun to brush off fantasy potential on some of the New England playmakers that surround him. The most recent one of these players being, WR Kayshon Boutte.
It is Boutte’s third year in the league, and he is finally starting to show great potential. In his first two years in the NFL, he had a combined one game over 90 yards receiving. This year alone, through six games, he already has two performances over 90 yards. The most recent one came in week six.
In the contest, he had five catches for 93 yards and two touchdowns. This ranked Boutte as the WR4 in PPR formats for week six. Boutte is hardly owned by the majority of leagues in fantasy football. In ESPN leagues, he is currently 7.1% owned.
Wan’Dale Robinson
It was only a matter of time before New York Giants WR1 broke out in fantasy football. In week six against the Philadelphia Eagles, he had his best game of the season since week two. He posted six receptions, 84 receiving yards, and a touchdown against Philly. In PPR formats, he ranked as WR9 for the week.
As time goes on, Robinson will continue to develop chemistry on the field with rookie QB Jaxson Dart. In college, Dart showed off his capabilities of making game-wrecking, huge chunk plays, and Robinson, in just two years in the NFL, has shown his capabilities of creating these same plays. As Dart gets more comfortable in the NFL, these plays will become more commonplace for Dart to make, and Robinson is the prime candidate to be on the receiving end of them.
The buzz has been out for a while about Robinson’s great potential to be a big-time fantasy football producer this season, but even with that ahead of the upcoming waiver wire deadline, he is still not owned by a good chunk of leagues. In ESPN leagues, he is still only 61% owned.
Final Verdict
In this waiver wire debate between Robinson and Boutte, Robinson should be the priority add. Him being the number one option in the passing game for the remainder of the season on his team, while Boutte is the team’s second option, is the big separator. With that, however, if Robinson is not available, and a fantasy manager needs a WR, Boutte is a great player to take a chance on. As Maye continues to get more games under his belt, he will continue to get better, and that will directly benefit the players around him in fantasy football.