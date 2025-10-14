Fantasy Football Week 7 FAAB Report: Kimani Vidal, Jaxson Dart, Kayshon Boutte, and 9 Other Waiver Wire Targets
Welcome to the Week 7 FAAB Report!
We, again, have a bit of “spend ‘em if you got ‘em” situation on our hands this week. We’ll dive into that more in a moment (hint: it’s in the running back section), but there are some other great waiver wire additions out there that won’t cost your entire FAAB.
And with that, let’s take a look at three players at each position that we should all be adding to our fantasy football rosters.
(Note: just so we don’t waste anyone’s time recommending players who are rostered in your league, I’m going to use 35% rostered on ESPN as the cut-off point for this article)
Quarterback
QB Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks
FAAB recommendation: 20 percent of budget
Darnold is now QB11 on the year and has thrown for 1,541 yards with 11 touchdowns and just three interceptions on the year. While the next two weeks aren’t great schedule-wise with a tough matchup against the Texans and then a bye week, Darnold is worth an add as he’s been playing like a QB1 thus far and has matchups with the Commanders, Cardinals, and Titans on tap after his bye week.
QB Jaxson Dart, New York Giants
FAAB recommendation: 15-20 percent of budget
Dart is right at the cusp of our ownership cutoff, but we’ll keep him here for one more week. While the rookie still hasn’t thrown for more than 202 yards in a game, his rushing prowess has helped boost his fantasy value as he’s now topped 15 fantasy points in each of his three starts this year. The Giants don’t have many weapons for Dart, but he’s still a worthy waiver wire pickup if you’re in need of a bye week quarterback.
QB Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers
FAAB recommendation: 10 percent of budget
The veteran hasn’t been spectacular this year in Pittsburgh’s conservative offense as he’s just QB23 on the season, but Rodgers has been solid. He’s averaging over 15 fantasy points per start, and has an excellent matchup against an awful Bengals defense up next. While he’s not someone you should be starting every week, Rodgers has a chance to be a top-12 quarterback in Week 7.
Running Back
RB Kimani Vidal, Los Angeles Chargers
FAAB recommendation: 75 percent of budget
Go big or go home, right? After hedging with both Hassan Haskins and Vidal in this spot last week, Vidal played his way into a solo write up. The second-year player rushed for 124 yards on 18 attempts on Sunday while Haskins had just seven touches. While Omarion Hampton could still return this season, we have at least three more weeks of Vidal so he becomes the priority pickup this week.
RB Tyjae Spears, Tennessee Titans
FAAB recommendation: 15-20 percent of budget
This is a bit speculative, but there’s a good chance the 1-5 Titans will look to deal Tony Pollard. While that scenario would put Spears as the RB1 in Tennessee, it’s also worth noting that he had almost as many touches as Pollard in his season debut – and outperformed Pollard too. Spears doesn’t quite have the build to be an every-down back, but he has a ton of value in PPR leagues if Pollard is traded – and he still has value even if Pollard remains with the Titans.
RB Bam Knight, Arizona Cardinals
FAAB recommendation: 10-15 percent of budget
Michael Carter was our big pickup last week, but Knight came in and out-touched Carter 12-11 against the Colts. While Knight isn’t a must-add player, he still scored a touchdown and should be on your waiver wire radar once you get your main claims in. With Trey Benson out for at least the next two weeks (and probably longer), Knight is worth an add.
Wide Receiver
WR Kendrick Bourne, San Francisco 49ers
FAAB recommendation: 15-20 percent of budget
Bourne was a tepid add for us last week, and he’ll remain as such this week. While he’s been an absolute beast of late with 284 total receiving yards in his last two games (!!), the 49ers will presumably get George Kittle, Jauan Jennings, and Ricky Pearsall healthy soon. Bourne should continue to eat until then, but it’s hard to predicate long-term viability for the veteran.
WR Kayshon Boutte, New England Patriots
FAAB recommendation: 15-20 percent of budget
The Patriots currently have an MVP-caliber quarterback in Drake Maye, and Kayshon Boutte is one of his favorite targets. That’s a tough combination to ignore, so it’s worth scooping up Boutte where you can. He’s still behind Stefon Diggs (and Hunter Henry) in the Patriots pecking order, but Boutte has developed a rapport with Maye over the past season-plus and is coming off a huge game against the Saints.
WR Jalen Coker, Carolina Panthers
FAAB recommendation: 10-15 percent of budget
Coker still hasn’t played all season due to a quad injury, but he’s off injured reserve and should be on-track to play against the Jets on Sunday. While the Panthers offense isn’t exactly the Greatest Show on Turf, Coker should step into the WR2/WR3 role for the Panthers as he works out of the slot, and could provide decent fantasy value as a flex play in deeper leagues.
Tight End
TE Mason Taylor, New York Jets
FAAB recommendation: 30 percent of budget
I truly hope this is the last time I have to write about Taylor this season, as he shouldn’t be available in this many leagues. The rookie had a down week in Week 6, but that’s bound to happen when your team only has 84 yards of total offense. With Garrett Wilson out for a bit, Taylor should be in line to lead the Jets in targets for the foreseeable future.
TE Harold Fannin Jr., Cleveland Browns
FAAB recommendation: 15-20 percent of budget
Fannin has appeared on this list before, and he’s here again after catching seven out of 10 targets for 81 yards on Sunday. The rookie tight end scored his first touchdown two weeks ago, and has double-digit fantasy points (PPR) in both of rookie QB Dillon Gabriel’s first two starts. With David Njoku currently questionable for this week’s matchup against the Dolphins, Fannin could be in for an even bigger role if Njoku misses time.
TE AJ Barner, Seattle Seahawks
FAAB recommendation: 10-15 percent of budget
Barner has three touchdowns in his last three games and has surpassed 50 yards in two of those games. While it’s worth noting he’s only seen three targets in two of those three games, Barner has played himself into a larger role in the Seahawks offense of the past few weeks. While he’s probably more of a TE2 that anything, Barner is still worth an add as we’re in the midst of bye week season (with a BIG six-team bye week on the horizon).