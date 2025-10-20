Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Debate Week 8: Xavier Legette vs. Chimere Dike
After the Sunday games in week seven of the NFL, there were several players who had notable fantasy performances, and are available on the majority of waiver wires in fantasy football. Two of those players who had breakout performances were Carolina Panthers WR Xavier Legette and Tennessee Titans WR Chimere Dike. Here is a breakdown on who to pick up off waivers between the two players in fantasy football in week eight.
Chimere Dike
It looks like the Tennessee Titans, a week after firing former head coach Brian Callahan, had a completely new offense. In the first quarter, they took a 10-0 lead over the New England Patriots, scoring on their first two possessions. Their touchdown came in the form of a 38-yard TD strike from rookie Cam Ward to rookie Chimere Dike.
The Titans' offense looked slower after this surge of early scoring, but it brought to light the possible relevance of Dike in fantasy football. He finished as Tennessee’s leading receiver, logging four receptions for 70 yards. He has been a bright spot for the Titans on special teams in returning punts and kickoffs, and it finally translated to what he can do when he lines up as a WR. With WR1 Calvin Ridley out, Dike logged his highest snap count percentage of the season, playing 57% of the team's snaps.
In ESPN fantasy leagues, he is currently 1% rostered.
Xavier Legette
Second-year WR Xavier Legette, after being seen as a promising prospect in the future of fantasy football, took a step back in the 2025 season. In the first four games of this year, Legette had eight receptions for 50 yards. In week seven’s contest against the New York Jets, he had nine receptions on 11 targets for 92 yards and a touchdown.
This volume is extremely promising as it is was a main factor that drew promise from the public from him last year in fantasy football. In 2024, he led the Panthers in targets with 84. The second most targeted player last season was Adam Thielen with 62.
In ESPN fantasy leagues, Legette is currently 23.8% rostered.
Final Verdict
When it comes to who fantasy owners should pick up on the waiver wire this week, between Legette and Dike, Legette should take priority. While what Dike produced in week seven is promising, his role in this offense is still being figured out. It looks like Tennessee wants to utilize him more in their offensive sets, but until he stacks another game similar to the one he just had on top of it, a claim before the waiver wire deadline should not be used on him. If a fantasy owner wants to put in a claim for him after the deadline passes, so it does not affect their spot in the waiver wire, that is the right way to go in regards to Dike.
For fantasy owners with a lack of WR depth, Legette is worth the risk in adding. Him having a history for high targets in his rookie season and getting a promising share in week seven is the main factor in why he is worth the waiver claim. He also saw solid volume in the first two games of this season; it just did not equate to big fantasy point production. He had a combined 15 targets in weeks one and two, which ended up generating four catches for 8 yards.