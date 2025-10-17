Ryan Clark shares savage remark on lagging Panthers WR Xavier Legette
The Carolina Panthers have not seen much production out of Xavier Legette so far. They traded up (albeit only a few picks) to get him in the first round in 2024, but he's done nothing to remotely justify the decision. He's still young and should have opportunities, but it hasn't been good.
The situation got the attention of former NFL players Ryan Clark, Chris Long, and Chad Ochocinco, with Clark delivering a scathing indictment of the second-year player. The trio also came up with a way that the Panthers can make it work with Legette and try to give him the opportunities he needs to improve.
Xavier Legette ripped to shreds by ex-NFL cornerback
Through a year and a half, Xavier Legette looks like a bust. When Jalen Coker is back, Legette will probably be the WR3 after being drafted to one day be the leader in the room. Ryan Clark was particularly disappointed in Legette, and he discussed the situation with Chad Ochocino and Chris Long.
Ochocinco said, "I like Xavier Legette. He still has some ways to go to find his niche and space in that offense." Clark joined in to say that Legette "doesn't do receiver-y type things. "It's like when you see a D-end. Like, I can see a defensive end open a door and I'd be like, 'This dude's a defensive end.' ... Like you, Chad, you probably walk around and press release everything in your house."
Clark added, "Xavier Legette don't do that, he just be eating raccoons. Long said that Legette looked good taking a jet sweep, to which Ochocinco asked, "How come he can't find a spot in year [two]? He should be a more integral part of the offense."
Long said it's because Legette does not excel in the details, the little things. Clark said he believes the Panthers have to scheme for Legette to get space and more touches like the Washington Commanders do with Deebo Samuel.
"He's not going to create separation," Clark said plainly. Legette has gotten better at that since returning healthy, but he still averages just 2.9 yards of separation, which is not great. The NFL leader is Noah Fant at 4.9.
But then another problem arises. If Dave Canales does manage to scheme Legette open, he won't catch the ball. Not a single player is less likely to catch a pass. Legette has a 40% catch percentage, dead last in the NFL.
But the more open Legette is, the better chance he will have of catching the ball, so perhaps Clark is onto something. Either way, Legette needs a lot of help from the coaching staff to become a viable NFL receiver at this point. The good news is, he's only halfway into his second NFL season and hasn't played as much due to injury, so there's still time to turn it around.