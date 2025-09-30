Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Debate: Woody Marks vs. Wan’Dale Robinson
In week four of the NFL season, some big injuries happened, and some players had breakout performances, both having an impact on the fantasy football landscape. Two players whose stock saw a big rise in their fantasy football stock in week four were New York Giants WR Wan’Dale Robinson and Houston Texans RB Woody Marks. Here is a breakdown on who to take over who between the two players on the fantasy football waiver wire.
Woody Marks
Texans RB Woody Marks has been an intriguing fantasy football prospect throughout the 2025 season, and he is now coming off his best game of the year in week four against the Tennessee Titans. Marks in the bout had 17 carries for 69 yards and a touchdown. He also helped out in the passing game, getting four catches for 50 yards and a touchdown. The rookie running back’s performance in week four provided the sixth most fantasy points at the RB position in fantasy football PPR formats, and ranked fifth in standard formats.
The only glaring thing that jumps out that could result in Mark's not becoming a household name in fantasy football is the current RB1 of the Texans, Nick Chubb. Chubb, in the three previous weeks, garnered more carries than Marks, having 34 compared to his 12. But in week four, it was the first time Chubb did not get more carries than Marks, having 13 compared to Marks' 17.
With Chubb in the backfield, it certainly limits Mark's potential in fantasy, but by no means makes him unviable. The Texans, going into the game against the Titans, came in with a 0-3 record, so any outlier that stuck out in their lone win of the season makes sense to repeat it again. With that being said, Marks should see higher volumes moving forward, and Chubb’s fantasy value certainly takes a hit.
Wan’Dale Robinson
New York Giants WR Wan’Dale Robinson, for the remainder of the 2025 season, will be the organization’s number one target on offense.
After Malik Nabers went down with an injury and was carted off the field, the Giants' worst fear became reality, as Nabers underwent an MRI on Monday. The scans revealed that their star second-year WR will miss the remainder of the 2025 season with a torn ACL. With this terrible news, Robinson becomes a top waiver wire option ahead of week five.
Last week in Jaxson Dart’s first start for New York, he and Robinson did not really connect a ton. Robinson put up his lowest receiving yards total of the year with three receptions for 14 yards. And while this is not ideal, not much stock should be put into it, with it being Dart’s first start and Robinson having a big game already this season.
In week two against the Dallas Cowboys, Robinson had eight receptions for 142 yards and a touchdown. Given time, Dart and Robinson have the capabilities of generating more big receiving performances like this.
Final Verdict
Between Marks and Robinson, Robinson should take top priority on the fantasy football waiver wires. He is the clear number one option in the Giants' pas game, while Marks, although he will probably get an increased role, will still share snaps in the Texans' backfield with Chubb.
Marks should still be a sought-after add in everyone’s waiver claims, especially since Robinson across the majority of fantasy football platforms is rostered more than Marks. Robinson in ESPN fantasy leagues is currently 54.1% rostered, while Marks is just 33.4%.