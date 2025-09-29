Malik Nabers, Ricky Pearsall, and 3 Other Notable NFL Injuries In Week Four
There were some huge injuries that happened this week in the NFL. Here are five of the biggest injuries from week four and the fantasy impact they could have.
Malik Nabers
New York Giants WR1 Malik Nabers exited their week four contest with a leg injury in the second quarter. He was hurt when trying to adjust for a contested catch, and landing in an awkward fashion. Nabers did not come back in the game and had to be carted off the field.
A source told ESPN that the injury they fear he has is a torn ACL. This is certainly a major knock to fantasy owners who had Nabers. He is supposed to have an MRI on Monday to officially find out the significance of his injury. With the star second-year receiver out for the foreseeable future, Wan’Dale Robinson should see the biggest rise in his fantasy stock on the team. He has not done a lot in his last two games, combining for four catches for 40 yards. But in his first two games of the year, he showed he could make an impact, securing 14 receptions for 197 yards.
Darnell Mooney
Atlanta Falcon WR Darnell Mooney exited week four's game against the Washington Commanders with a hamstring injury. After initially being listed as questionable to return, he was eventually ruled out and did not return. No official update has been made on Mooney’s injury at this point.
With Mooney now out, Falcons WR1 Drake London could see a bigger likelihood of becoming one of the best fantasy receivers. In this contest against the Commanders, he had his biggest game of the year, getting eight receptions for 110 yards and a touchdown.
Cedric Tillman
Cleveland Browns WR Cedric Tillman, like Mooney, suffered a hamstring injury. In the Browns matchup against the Detroit Lions, also like Mooney hesuffered it in the second quarter. He played a handful of snaps to test out his hamstring after tweaking it, but came out again and did not return to action. He had one catch for six yards in the game.
With Tillman out, all Cleveland pass catchers could see a rise in volume, including rookie receiver Isaiah Bond. Against the Lions, Bond had his highest receiving total of the season, 58 yards on three receptions. He was also the leading receiver for Cleveland in the 34-10 loss.
Ricky Pearsall
San Francisco 49ers WR, Ricky Pearsall, left the field in the third quarter after being shaken up on an attempted catch in the third quarter, against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Pearsall was listed as questionable to return, but ended up not coming back in the contest. Up until his injury, Pearsall led the team in receiving yards in the game, with four receptions for 46 yards.
Pearsall has had a big year in his second season in the NFL. In the three previous weeks, he had a combined 16 catches for 281 yards, with two games over 100 receiving yards. With him out, Jauan Jennings could become a lock in start option in fantasy, with George Kittle also being out. However, Jennings is a player to monitor with injuries as well. He has had lingering aliments throughout 2025.
Jaylen Warren
In a surprising turn of events, Pittsburgh Steelers RB Jaylen Warren, who was expected to play in the earliest game of the NFL Sunday slate against the Minnesota Vikings in Ireland, was ruled out. He was questionable going into the contest, and was officially ruled out with a knee injury
In his place, backup RB Kenneth Gainwell took over RB1 duties and excelled. He had 19 carries for 99 yards and two touchdowns. He also added six receptions for 35 yards in the game. If Warren remains inactive for the next game, Gainwell should be seen as one of the best flex plays for week five from the waiver wire. And if Warren misses continued time, he should be seen as one of the best overall waiver wire additions.