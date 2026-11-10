Fantasy Football Week 10 Waiver Watch: Top 5 Defense/Special Teams Waiver Wire Adds

Fantasy Football Defense Waiver Wire: Top Week 10 D/ST Streamers and Targets

Streaming a defense/special teams unit remains one of the sharpest ways to out-scout your league mates as the fantasy football season pushes past the midway point. While reactive managers scramble to make D/ST adds and drops, savvy fantasy managers zero in on high-leverage defensive factors: sack-chasing front sevens, turnover-prone quarterbacks, home-field advantages, and struggling offensive lines.

As we navigate through another busy slate, finding the right streaming matchup can make all the difference. Let's dig into the top five D/ST streamer targets available on the waiver wire for Week 10.

Top 5 Week 10 D/ST Waiver Wire Targets

Oct 12, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Greg Rousseau (15) celebrates with Buffalo Bills defensive end Michael Hoecht (55) after blocking a field goal during overtime against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Buffalo Bills (at Minnesota Vikings)

While the Bills' recent defensive success has admittedly been a byproduct of facing lighter competition, you can only play who's on the schedule, and the Bills have now put up double-digit fantasy points in back-to-back outings. And things aren't going to get much harder this week. Even though they are on the road for Week 10, the Bills draw a lackluster opponent in the Jets' offense, making them a viable plug-and-play option for Week 10 (and beyond, as they get Miami at home in Week 11).

Green Bay Packers (at New England Patriots)

The Packers defense has quietly put together back-to-back double-digit fantasy performances, establishing themselves firmly as a top-10 unit this season. For Week 10, Green Bay gets to host a struggling Minnesota Vikings offense after turning the Patriots over four times. More importantly, Minnesota remains completely up in the air regarding who will be under center, making the matchup profile even more favorable as Green Bay should be able to feast on Carson Wentz, Kyler Murray, or Max Brosmer.

New York Giants (vs. Washington Commanders)

The Giants return home for Week 10 to host a Washington offense that is still figuring out what to do after losing Terry McLaurin (for the season) and Jacroy Croskey-Merritt (to short-term IR). With Washington scuffling offensively this season, the Giants defense makes for a strong streaming look for managers chasing a high-floor home matchup against a punchless offense.

Detroit Lions (vs. New England Patriots in Munich)

If you want a unit riding a real wave of momentum, look no further than the Detroit Lions. The Lions have been solid for three straight weeks and are fresh off putting up their first double-digit fantasy point game of the year. They head across the pond to Munich for a marquee matchup against a Patriots team that currently leads the league in turnovers, giving the Lions elite multi-sack and interception upside abroad this week.

San Francisco 49ers (vs. Dallas Cowboys)

Admittedly, this comes with a warning label: the Cowboys possess a dangerous offense, and the game carries inherent risks. However, the 49ers have proven to be a reliable top-10 fantasy D/ST unit (sixth to be exact) all season long. If they are sitting out there on your waiver wire, their playmaking pedigree makes them worth a shot even if you're scrounging for a D/ST for Week 10.