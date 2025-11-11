Fantasy Football Week 11 Waiver Wire Debate: Tez Johnson vs Parker Washington
Do you need help making some waiver wire decisions? Well, that is what we are here for. Tez Johnson and Parker Washington are new breakouts in the world of Fantasy Football. They have put out great performances and they can still be leveraged to start within your lineup. The question lingers as to which one is better? That question will be answered in the new few hundred words.
The Case for Tez Johnson
The Buccaneers might just be Wide Receivers Inc. They lose one and other pops out.
Johnson has played 8 games, but he has been relevant for really just 5 games. Johnson has 28 Targets, 19 Receptions, 255 Yards, and 4 Touchdowns.
The Buccaneers depth chart has found itself as: Emeka Egbuka WR1, Tez Johnson WR2, Sterling Shepard WR3. Until Chris Godwin returns, this will remain the same.
We do note here that Godwin will be returning. It is also to not be forgotten that Jalen McMillan is due back over the next month, or so. So, how do the affect this offense?
Godwin should slot in to compete, and likely exceed Johnson in the depth chart. As for McMillan, he is coming off of a brutal injury. He will take time to ramp up and it might be more relevant for the NFL playoffs rather than the Fantasy Football playoffs.
Post-Godwin return will likely see Johnson at 4-6 Targets per game. He is still sustainable, but he could be with moderate upside rather than high upside.
The Case for Parker Washington
Washington has been awesome in the absence of Brian Thomas Jr. and Travis Hunter. Washington has a 25% Target Share over his last three games and 58 Yards per Game. He scored a touchdown in Week 10. Despite coming on in recent weeks, Washington is the WR48.
So long as Washington works in this depth chart, he is essentially a WR2 in Fantasy Football. However, this output has an expiration date.
Brian Thomas Jr. is due back as soon as this week. Travis Hunter is due back in Week 13-15. Jakobi Meyers ramps up to a full workload. Washington is slated to remain as the slot receiver, but that can lose his designation to Meyers at any given moment.
There is a world where Washington drops to a sub-10% target share once Hunter returns. As for now, he is less of a 25% targeted player and more like a 15% targeted player. For this reason, he is rosterable, but bench-able once Thomas Jr. is back.
Waiver Wire Debate: Tez Johnson vs Parker Washington
Both players have benefited from injuries on their depth charts. We must consider their short, and long-term value.
In the short-term, Johnson will be the WR2 and WR3 with Godwin back. The Buccaneers are throwing for 229 Yards per Game, so we can expect Johnson to have 30-50 Yards per Game, even as the WR3. They also are throwing it around 60% in the Red Zone, so Johnson should still find some scores, especially usable in high-leverage matchups.
Washington is going to see the upgrade of Jakobi Meyers and return of Brian Thomas Jr. He then must share targets with those two on top of Dyami Brown. The Jaguars throw for just 205 Yards per Game and 41% in the Red Zone.
Pickup Tez Johnson for must better upside.