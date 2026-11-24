Making the correct decision at the TE position can be the difference between winning and losing in fantasy football, or earning a spot in the fantasy playoffs. While there are no byes to worry about in Week 12, let’s take a look at three TEs rostered in fewer than 60% of Yahoo leagues who are viable waiver-wire options.

All stats used in this article are from PFF or Sumer Sports unless stated otherwise. Fantasy rankings and fantasy point totals are courtesy of FantasyPros .

Mike Gesicki, Cincinnati Bengals

Bengals Mike Gesicki (88) celebrates a play during their game against the Commanders at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland on Monday November 23, 2026. The Bengals were up 10-7 at halftime. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Although Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins understandably get all the attention in the Cincinnati Bengals’ offense, Mike Gesicki has emerged as a solid No. 3 option for Joe Burrow. After scoring 12.7 fantasy points in Week 11 against the Washington Commanders, Gesicki is tied with Colston Loveland as the TE13 in fantasy points per game (9.5).

Joe Burrow floats it to Mike Gesicki 🎯



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Among the 37 TEs with 25-plus targets in 2026, Gesicki has the fourth-most yards per reception (13.5) and the third-most touchdowns (6). Up next for Gesicki is a New Orleans Saints defense that is 21st in dropback EPA (0.09) and 22nd in dropback success rate allowed (48.3%).

Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) before the game at Lincoln Financial Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pat Freiermuth isn’t an overly exciting option, but he continues to produce solid fantasy performances as the featured TE in the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense. Ahead of a matchup on Black Friday against the Denver Broncos, Freiermuth is tied with Tyler Warren as the TE10 in fantasy points per game (10.0).

Aaron Rodgers with a strike to Pat Freiermuth for the TD!



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Explosive plays aren’t common for Freiermuth, but he’s hauled in the fifth-most touchdowns (5) among TEs with 25-plus targets this year. Additionally, no team has given up more schedule-adjusted fantasy points per game to TEs over the last five weeks (+13.1) than the Broncos.

Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (89) at State Farm Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Before making Thanksgiving plans, make sure to check your email and texts to make sure the Los Angeles Rams haven’t contacted you to play WR or TE. With Puka Nacua and Terrance Ferguson ruled out for the rest of the season, and Davante Adams still sidelined, Tyler Higbee could be busy against the Green Bay Packers on Wednesday.

Tyler Higbee scores the Rams' first TD of the day!



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Higbee has contributed double-digit fantasy points in four of his last eight games, including 10.7 points in Week 10 against the Arizona Cardinals. Even though the Packers aren’t the most favorable matchup for TEs, the Rams are desperate for players to catch passes from Matthew Stafford right now.