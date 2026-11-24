The NFL did its best to schedule a game every day in Week 12, as there will be a game on Wednesday, three games on Thanksgiving Thursday, a game on Friday, 10 games on Sunday, and a Monday night contest to wrap things up. During a hectic holiday week, fantasy football managers will need to find time to scour the waiver wire for potential additions.

While some leagues have waiver signings decided by team records or other factors, others use FAAB (free agent acquisition budget) to award free agents fairly. Leagues typically award $100 or $1,000 for the season, so it’s crucial not to spend your FAAB recklessly.

It can be tough to gauge how much people will bid on certain free agents, so in this article, we’ll provide a weekly guide to players to consider on the waiver wire and suggest how much to spend on them.

All stats used in this article are from PFF or Sumer Sports unless stated otherwise. The players included in this article are rostered in 35% or fewer leagues on Yahoo .

Fernando Mendoza, QB, Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) drops back to pass against the Denver Broncos during the first quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

FAAB Recommendation: 5-7 percent of budget

Despite facing the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos with a lack of pass-catching talent around him, rookie Fernando Mendoza has flashed plenty of positives. In Week 11, only Dak Prescott and Patrick Mahomes scored more fantasy points than Mendoza (23.9).

Mendoza has run the ball at least four times in both of his starts, and he’ll face the Tennessee Titans and Arizona Cardinals in the fantasy playoffs in Weeks 16 and 17. Both the Titans and Cardinals rank 28th or worse in schedule-adjusted fantasy points per game allowed to QBs .

Chris Rodriguez Jr., RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) breaks free from New York Giants linebacker Micah McFadden (41) during a week 11 NFL football game between New York Giants and Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

FAAB Recommendation: 5-7 percent of budget, 7-10 percent of budget if you roster Bhayshul Tuten

Bhayshul Tuten has been dealing with an ankle injury in recent weeks, and he reaggravated it in the fourth quarter against the New York Giants. If Tuten is unable to play in Week 12, Chris Rodriguez Jr. becomes a must-add RB ahead of a matchup with the Titans.

Tennessee’s defense is giving up the 10th-most schedule-adjusted fantasy points per game to RBs (+1.4).

Dylan Sampson, RB, Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns running back Dylan Sampson (22) makes a catch against Houston Texans linebacker Jake Hansen (35) during the third quarter at Huntington Bank Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

FAAB Recommendation: 3-5 percent of budget

The Cleveland Browns are coming out of their Week 11 bye, and Dylan Sampson could see increased usage in Week 12 against the Las Vegas Raiders. Any boost in the rushing department would be a major positive for Sampson, as he’s caught at least three passes in all four of his outings this season.

The Raiders’ defense is permitting the seventh-most schedule-adjusted fantasy points per game to RBs (+2.0).

Justice Hill, RB, Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens running back Justice Hill (43) runs the ball during the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

FAAB Recommendation: 3-5 percent of budget

Derrick Henry remains a focal point of the Baltimore Ravens’ offense, but Justice Hill has gotten more touches in recent weeks. Hill has played 50% or more of the offensive snaps in two of his last three games, and in both of those contests, he tallied 17-plus fantasy points.

While Hill has also recorded three-plus catches in six straight outings, I’m a little wary of making him a must-add player due to a lot of his production coming from explosive runs. Hill has posted a run of 36-plus yards in two of his last three games, and I’m not confident he continues to find the end zone when Henry is active.

Sione Vaki, RB, Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions running back Sione Vaki (33) celebrates a play against Minnesota Vikings during the second half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

FAAB Recommendation: 1-3 percent of budget

For the second straight week, I’ll point out that Sione Vaki is one of the most valuable handcuffs in fantasy. Gibbs leads the league in touches (267), but Vaki is the only other RB on the Detroit Lions with more than 5 touches this season.

If Gibbs were to miss time, Vaki would likely handle most of the carries and passing-down snaps.

Antonio Williams, WR, Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders wide receiver Antonio Williams (14) runs with the ball against Cincinnati Bengals cornerback DJ Turner II (0) during the fourth quarter at Northwest Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

FAAB Recommendation: 5-7 percent of budget

Antonio Williams scored a season-high 21.2 fantasy points against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 11. Since the Washington Commanders’ Week 7 bye, Williams has logged double-digit fantasy points in three of his four games.

Williams will face the Cardinals, Titans, Houston Texans, and Atlanta Falcons over the next four weeks. The Titans, Texans, and Falcons are all 24th or worse in schedule-adjusted fantasy points per game allowed to WRs.

Chimere Dike, WR, Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Chimere Dike (17) catches the ball during the game between the Cowboys and the Titans at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

FAAB Recommendation: 3-5 percent of budget

With Wan’Dale Robinson placed on injured reserve by the Titans ahead of Week 11, Chimere Dike was the primary slot WR against the Dallas Cowboys. As a result, Dike notched 13.3 fantasy points.

Considering that the Titans play from behind often, Dike could have fantasy appeal in deeper leagues if he continues to get most of the slot snaps down the stretch.

Pat Bryant, WR, Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos wide receiver Pat Bryant (13) runs against the Carolina Panthers during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

FAAB Recommendation: 1-3 percent of budget

It was the Jonah Coleman show in Week 11 against the Raiders, which limited how effective the Broncos’ passing attack needed to be. On a positive note, Pat Bryant did catch three of his four targets for 32 yards.

For a Denver passing game desperate for production, Bryant is worth a speculative add in deeper leagues.

Jack Bech, WR, Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) runs after a catch against Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) during the fourth quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

FAAB Recommendation: 1-3 percent of budget

Brock Bowers was inactive for the Raiders in Week 11, which led to Mendoza having an even more limited assortment of pass-catching options. Nevertheless, Jack Bech led the way with 8 receptions, 88 yards, and a touchdown on a season-high 79% snap rate.

Even if Bowers returns in Week 12, Mendoza needs more WRs to trust, so Bech could remain relevant moving forward.

Tyler Higbee, TE, Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (89) makes a catch for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

FAAB Recommendation: 1-3 percent of budget

It’s tough to recommend any of the WRs or TEs on the Los Angeles Rams right now, but someone has to catch passes from Matthew Stafford, right? Of the current healthy options, Tyler Higbee has some appeal with Terrance Ferguson and Puka Nacua ruled out for the rest of the season.

With Davante Adams also still sidelined, Higbee seems like a more trustworthy option than Tutu Atwell, Konata Mumpfield, and CJ Daniels.