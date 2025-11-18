Fantasy Football Week 12 Waiver Wire Debate: Mason Taylor vs Juwan Johnson
The shallowest position in Fantasy Football is Tight End. There are generally 3-5 elite level tight ends. Most options tend to be more touchdown reliant, and that must be the main focus when debating a Start 'Em, Sit 'Em at the position. Anyway, we are looking for some Tight End streamers for the playoff push. Mason Taylor and Juwan Johnson seems like two great options which great upside in their offenses.
The Case for Mason Taylor
The Jets passing offense has been a total disaster. Luckily, they elevated Tyrod Taylor to start going forward. This means a massive uptick in the passing offense.
Taylor is not a massive upgrade, but he is an upgrade. Fields has been throwing for 140 Yards per Game, and Taylor will surely play much better in the passing game. Anyone who has watched the Jets play football has seen that Fields cannot throw an accurate ball. Taylor should expect to pass for 160-190 Yards per Game.
Now that we broke down the Quarterback situation, we can move onto Taylor. He has 10 Games Played for 45 Targets (19% Target Share), 34 Receptions, 276 Yards, and 1 Touchdown. Taylor is the TE29, but there is optimism in his game going forward.
The Jets have made same roster changes. As they lost Garrett Wilson through Week 14, they do have Adonai Mitchell and John Metchie III added. This makes for a volatile target share across the board. Here is what I would estimate:
Player
Position
Projected Target Share
Adonai Mitchell
WR1
18-22%
Tyler Johnson
WR2-3
15-20%
John Metchie III
WR2-3
15-20%
Isaiah Williams
WR4
7-10%
Mason Taylor
TE1
15-20%
Jeremy Ruckert
TE2
6-8%
Taylor does have about 25% of Red Zone Targets. Again, this number will be volatile down the stretch. I would anticipate that Taylor scores another 1-2 Touchdowns this season, that is about it.
The Case for Juwan Johnson
Johnson has been the third pass-catcher on the Saints, behind Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed. Since Shaheed has been traded away, Johnson is now the second pass-catcher.
Johnson has played 10 Games this year with 60 Targets (19% Target Share), 43 Receptions, 491 Yards, and 3 Touchdowns. He is the TE12.
In the Red Zone, Johnson has an 18% Target Share. He also upgraded his Quarterback situation to a high-upside player in Tyler Shough. This may bear well for Johnson.
Given Johnson elevation to the second pass-catcher on this team, we can expect his Target Share to linger closer to 25%. New Orleans is 11th in Pass-Rate, so we can easily see them pass for over 255 Yards per Game, putting Johnson high on the Tight End Rankings with Top-5 upside.
Waiver Wire Debate: Mason Taylor vs Juwan Johnson
Both of these players have great target shares. They are on poor teams that will trail games often and likely pass the ball chasing.
Johnson appears to be a more clear-cut option in his offense. The Jets have a ton of variance between their top four pass-catchers. Taylor could trend closer to 10% in Target Share, or upwards of 25%. As for Johnson, he will safely be around 20-25% in an offense that is better.
Pickup Juwan Johnson for massive Top-5 Upside.