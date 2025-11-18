Fantasy Football Week 12 Waiver Wire Debate: Emanuel Wilson vs. Bhayshul Tuten
Emanuel Wilson and the Green Bay Packers take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 12, while Bhayshul Tuten and the Jacksonville Jaguars face off against the Arizona Cardinals. Both running backs are viable waiver wire pickups for fantasy football. Let's dive into their projections for the upcoming week and debate which player has the better fantasy matchup.
The Case for Emanuel Wilson
Emanuel Wilson will step into the RB1 role for the Packers during Josh Jacobs’ absence due to a knee injury. After Jacobs exited the game early in Week 11, Wilson recorded 11 carries for 40 yards and a touchdown. On the season, Wilson has 53 carries for 220 yards and one touchdown. In the passing game, he has been targeted 13 times, catching 11 passes for 69 yards. Week 11 marked his highest fantasy output of the year with 12.9 points, largely due to Jacobs’ early exit. Green Bay’s lead back is currently week-to-week, and Wilson will see a high-volume workload in Week 12 if Jacobs is unable to suit up.
The Case for Bhayshul Tuten
In Week 11, Bhayshul Tuten received his largest number of carries this year with 15. He turned these touches into 74 yards and a touchdown for 13.4 fantasy points. On the season, Tuten has 60 carries for 238 yards and three touchdowns. The running back has also added eight receptions for 61 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets. One thing to keep an eye on is the ankle injury Tuten sustained in Week 11, which forced him out of the game early. However, if he’s able to recover and play in Week 12, expect him to play a solid role in the Jacksonville offense.
Who Has the Edge?
The Week 12 projections for both running backs depend on several external variables. The health of Josh Jacobs and Bhayshul Tuten are the main factors in this comparison. Wilson and Tuten are both capable of posting big fantasy games, and they’ve shown flashes of explosive playmaking throughout the year. If Jacobs is ruled out of Week 12 with his knee injury, Wilson immediately steps into the RB1 role for the Packers and becomes a must-start fantasy player. If Tuten is able to play through his ankle injury, he should continue to see an increased role in the Jaguars’ offense. Overall, both running backs are worth a claim on the waiver wire, but Emanuel Wilson has a slight edge for Week 12.