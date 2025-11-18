Week 12 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings: Emanuel Wilson, Sean Tucker Rise
In 2025, the NFL keeps trending toward a pass-first identity, but running backs still sit atop the fantasy football throne. Christian McCaffrey and Jonathan Taylor have more fantasy points than the top quarterback in 2025, Josh Allen, and by a wide margin. CMC currently sits atop the leaderboard with 283.9 fantasy points followed by JT with 273.9 fantasy points (though he has played one less game). Allen checks in at third with 247.3 points, 33.2 below Taylor. De’Von Achane is fourth in overall scoring with 235 points, but he is idle this week with the Miami Dolphins on bye. Rounding out the top five is MVP candidate, Drake Maye of the New England Patriots.
Clearly, running backs still reign supreme. Elite workhorses like CMC, JT, Bijan Robinson, and Jahmyr Gibbs are true difference-makers. They rack up rushing yards in between the tackles, catch passes, and leave defenders in the dust en route to touchdowns. Despite sitting out Week 12 with a bye, Taylor is still in the MVP conversation after accumulating a ridiculous 1,139 rushing yards, 260 receiving yards, and 17 touchdowns through 10 games. He’s averaging the most fantasy points per game (27.4) in 2025.
Week 11 gave us a fireworks show at running back, with five players topping 25 fantasy points. Sure, some of the usual headliners delivered—but a few surprises crashed the party. Christian McCaffrey reclaimed the RB1 throne with a dominant three-touchdown demolition of the Arizona Cardinals, but the real shocker came from Sean Tucker, who erupted for 34.0 points to finish as the RB2. If Bucky Irving remains out in Week 12, Tucker could be staring at another monster opportunity in what could become a high-scoring duel against the Rams.
With Rhamondre Stevenson still sidelined, it wasn’t too surprising to see TreVeyon Henderson erupt on Thursday Night Football, punching in three touchdowns and finishing as the RB3 in a true breakout against the Jets. Bijan Robinson also reminded everyone why he was a first-round pick, piling up over 100 rushing yards, adding 4 catches for 39 yards, and scoring twice to post 30.3 points. Rounding out the top five was Kenneth Gainwell, who delivered his second 25-plus outing of the season—despite just 24 rushing yards—thanks to a massive receiving day: 7 receptions, 81 yards, and 2 touchdowns, just shy of 30 fantasy points.
Last week’s chaos is a good reminder that while fantasy managers always want to ride their studs, the difference between winning and losing often comes from unexpected bench heroes ready to explode any given Sunday.
And with four teams on bye in Week 12—the Dolphins, Commanders, Broncos, and Chargers—managers will need to work the waiver wire cleverly to replace the likes of De’Von Achane, Jacory Croskey-Merritt, RJ Harvey, and Kimani Vidal.
But before we get to this week’s running back rankings, let’s explore the top running backs this season thus far.
The Best Running Backs In 2025 Fantasy Football
After 11 weeks of the season, here are the top 12 running backs in PPR formats:
- Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers
- Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts
- De’Von Achane, Miami Dolphins
- Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons
- Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions
- James Cook, Buffalo Bills
- Josh Jacobs, Green Bay Packers
- Javonte Williams, Dallas Cowboys
- Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams
- Rico Dowdle, Carolina Panthers
- Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles
- Travis Etienne, Jacksonville Jaguars
With Week 12 kicking off Thursday night as the Buffalo Bills take on the Houston Texans, let’s take a look at where all the running backs in the league stack up in our rankings.
Start Emanuel Wilson In Josh Jacobs’ Absence
Josh Jacobs left Week 11 with a knee injury and never returned during Green Bay’s 27–20 win over the Giants. In relief, Emanuel Wilson stepped in and delivered 11 carries for 40 yards and a touchdown, along with a nine-yard reception—an encouraging glimpse of what he can do with volume. The 13.9 fantasy points were the most he’s tallied in a single game since Week 3 of the 2024 season.
With Jacobs’ status still uncertain heading into Week 12, Wilson becomes a priority start if he’s thrust into the lead role. The Packers are positioned for a favorable game script against a Minnesota Vikings squad that’s sputtering offensively amid JJ McCarthy’s growing pains, which sets the stage for Wilson to handle a healthy workload and close out the game on the ground.
Minnesota’s defense is no pushover, but opportunity drives fantasy value—and Wilson stands to be the biggest beneficiary if Jacobs sits. He should see red-zone work and has a strong chance to punch in another score, especially with Jordan Love’s passing attack underwhelming in 2025 and key weapons like Tucker Kraft on IR and Matthew Golden battling injuries.
If Jacobs is out, Wilson has a real path to finishing as a top-20 running back in Week 12—and fantasy managers shouldn’t hesitate to plug him into their lineups.
Tyrone Tracy Jr. Belongs on the Bench
Despite splitting touches once again in Week 11, Tyrone Tracy Jr. still managed to put together a strong outing against the Packers. Powered by sheer volume, the rookie logged 19 carries for 88 yards and added four receptions for 51 yards, showcasing his versatility and efficiency. On paper, that’s a rock-solid fantasy performance.
That being said, Devin Singletary is carving out a major role, especially where it matters most: near the goal line. Singletary handled 16 carries for 44 yards and two touchdowns, plus a reception of his own. Even with Tracy producing well, the split is becoming harder to ignore—and the red-zone usage is clearly tilting toward Singletary.
Unfortunately, Week 12 isn’t the spot to bet on Tracy overcoming the workload divide. The Giants draw a matchup with a ferocious Detroit Lions defense that just shut down Saquon Barkley and kept him out of the end zone entirely. Detroit is allowing the fewest fantasy points per game to running backs this season, and they’ve been especially brutal on pass-catching backs—surrendering just 204 receiving yards all year and zero receiving touchdowns to the position.
Tracy’s role leans heavily on receiving production, and this matchup is about as hostile as it gets. Expect a rough outing, and leave him on your bench in Week 12 unless you’re absolutely desperate.
Can Sean Tucker Build On His Week 11 Breakout?
As many fantasy managers hoped (and some boldly predicted), Sean Tucker officially took control of the Buccaneers backfield in Week 11. Rachaad White has fallen completely out of the starting conversation, and Tucker made sure there was zero doubt about who deserves the workload moving forward. The third-year back erupted for a monster fantasy performance, handling 19 carries for 106 yards and two scores, highlighted by a blistering 43-yard touchdown burst. He wasn’t done there—Tucker added two receptions for 34 yards and another touchdown, putting the finishing touches on what may go down as his true breakout moment.
Looking ahead, the only lingering question is the status of Bucky Irving, who might return in Week 12. Even if he’s active, there’s no guarantee he jumps right back into a heavy workload. Tampa Bay could easily take the cautious route and ramp him up gradually—and based on what we just witnessed, there’s zero reason for the Bucs to take the ball out of Tucker’s hands. He’s proven he can be a reliable workhorse when asked to carry the load. He's now scored four touchdowns in his last three games.
Tucker should remain locked into starting lineups as long as Irving is sidelined, and even if Irving suits up, Tucker still profiles as a viable flex option despite a tough draw against the Los Angeles Rams, who rank top-three in fewest fantasy points allowed to running backs. Talent and opportunity matter—and right now, Tucker has both.
Let’s take a look at where the rest of the NFL’s running backs stack up in our Week 12 rankings.