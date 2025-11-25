Fantasy Football Week 13 Waiver Wire Debate: Harold Fannin Jr. vs Colston Loveland
If you are in need of a Tight End, do not panic. The position has been very-streamable in 2025. Even so in Week 13, there are many viable options to pick up on the Waiver Wire. Today, we will look at two stellar rookies — Harold Fannin Jr. and Colston Loveland. Honestly, they should not be on the Waiver Wire at this point, but it appears that they still are, so we will break them down.
The Case for Harold Fannin Jr.
Fannin Jr. has played all 11 Games for the Browns this year. He has 68 Targets (20% Target Share), 48 Receptions, 462 Yards, and 2 Touchdowns. Fannin Jr. is the TE18 in Fantasy Football, making him useful, especially in favorable matchups.
The value-add of Fannin Jr. has been the injury of David Njoku. He may very well be back this week, but Fannin Jr. is playing more like the TE1 at this point. Especially as Njoku is an expiring contract on a bad team, it has to be Fannin Jr. over these last six weeks. Fannin Jr. has over 50% more targets and yards than Njoku.
The Browns will be hosting the 49ers this week. They are 26th in Passing Yards Allowed per Game and 23rd versus Tight Ends. The loss of Fred Warner definitely hurts their unit versus this position and so Fannin Jr. has a nice matchup, especially in a passing script that is likely.
The Case for Colston Loveland
Ever since Loveland became fully healthy, he has been a lucrative weapon with the Bears. Loveland has played in 10 Games for the Bears, but has been fully integrated with the offense in more like 6 Games. Loveland has 38 Targets (12% Target Share), 28 Receptions, 378 Yards, and 3 Touchdowns. He is the TE19 in Fantasy Football.
These statistics would show that Loveland has 3.6 Targets per Game, but that is deceiving. Over his last five games. Loveland has 5.0 Targets per Game and a near-doubled snap-share. Loveland is a borderline Top-10 Tight End going forward.
The Bears will play on Black Friday at the Eagles. The Eagles are 23rd in Passing Yards Allowed per Game, but they are elite versus the Tight End, being 2nd in the NFL. They have allowed (2) Touchdowns all year long and (32.4) Yards per Game. This will be a very tough game for Loveland.
Waiver Wire Debate: Harold Fannin Jr. vs Colston Loveland
In the short-term, it is clear that we would prefer Fannin Jr. He has a much more favorable Week 13 matchups, despite being on a much worse offense.
In the long-term, we definitely want Loveland. He has a similar workload, but in a much better offense. That matters a whole lot. The Bears average (26.3) Points per Game, as opposed to the Browns average of (16.9) Points per Game.
Pickup Colston Loveland for long-term success and Fannin Jr. for Week 13, short-term success.