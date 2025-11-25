Fantasy Football FAAB Report: Colston Loveland, Jayden Higgins, Devin Neal, and 9 More Week 13 Waiver Wire Adds
Welcome to the Week 13 FAAB Report!
With the fantasy football playoffs right around the corner, it's time to buckle down and make the right waiver wire additions for the home stretch. We have a few priority adds for this week, so let's get to it and dig in.
As always, let’s take a look at three players at each position who should be on your waiver wire priority list for Week 13 (and beyond).
(Note: just so we don’t waste anyone’s time recommending players who are rostered in your league, I’m going to use 35% rostered on ESPN as the cut-off point for this article)
Quarterback
QB Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars
FAAB recommendation: 15-20 percent of budget
I’m not sure why, but Trevor Lawrence is still available in a lot of fantasy leagues. While he can be frustrating sometimes, Lawrence is still QB14 on the year and (as you’ll see next) things are getting barren on the waiver wire. His schedule gets tough for the fantasy playoffs, but Week 13 brings a nice matchup against the Tennessee Titans – and he should get Brian Thomas Jr. back soon.
QB Marcus Mariota, Washington Commanders
FAAB recommendation: 8-10 percent of budget
With the Washington Commanders on bye last week, Marcus Mariota should be available on most waiver wires. While he doesn’t have the upside that Jayden Daniels does, Mariota is still a Daniels-lite fantasy player. He’s scored 15-plus fantasy points in each of his last two games and should be a decent fantasy starter for the rest of the season. Just make sure you don’t start him against the Denver Broncos this week.
QB Kirk Cousins, Atlanta Falcons
FAAB recommendation: 5-8 percent of budget
We’re digging deep here… While it’s not 2017, Kirk Cousins has resurfaced as the Falcons starting quarterback for the rest of the season. He’s not even remotely the player he used to be, but there isn’t much else available and Cousins at least has a bunch of good weapons. With a matchup against the Jets up next, Cousins should have at least one week of fantasy usefulness.
Running Back
RB Chris Rodriguez, Washington Commanders
FAAB recommendation: 20-25 percent of budget
Chris Rodriguez isn’t the most talented back in the league, but he seemed to have solidified himself as the Commanders RB1 before their bye week. While we still need to worry about Jacory Croskey-Merritt since he didn’t disappear into thin air, Rodriguez saw 15 carries in the Commanders’ last game. Rodriguez is worth at least a small investment this week.
RB Devin Neal, New Orleans Saints
FAAB recommendation: 15-20 percent of budget
We’re taking a leap of faith here, but Alvin Kamara left Sunday’s game due to injury so there’s at least a chance that Devin Neal will be the Saints’ starting running back this week.
The rookie saw 15 touches in Kamara’s stead and put up 11 fantasy points. He isn’t a typical bellcow back, but has receiving abilities that solidify him as a safe PPR play.
RB Devin Singletary, New York Giants
FAAB recommendation: 5 percent of budget
We’re back to the bottom of the barrel again, but players who are receiving double-digit carries are always worth keeping an eye on. While Singletary is still stuck behind Tyrone Tracy Jr. on the Giants’ depth chart, he’s seen 30 combined carries over the last two weeks. High production hasn’t exactly followed that high usage, but Singletary is about as good as it gets on the running back waiver wire right now.
Wide Receiver
WR Jayden Higgins, Houston Texans
FAAB recommendation: 20-25 percent of budget
While Jayden Higgins hasn’t put up huge fantasy football numbers, he’s seeing big volume and should be a priority add this week. The rookie has yet to top 55 receiving yards in a game, but he’s scored a touchdown in three of his last five games and has seen almost eight targets per game over his last three. With C.J. Stroud likely to return this week, Higgins should get a quarterback upgrade for Week 13 and beyond as the Texans’ WR2.
WR Christian Watson, Green Bay Packers
FAAB recommendation: 15 percent of budget
I have a tough time with Christian Watson as he’s a very big-play/touchdown-reliant fantasy option, but he’s still worth keeping on this list. Watson typically sees 4-6 targets per game (although he’s coming off his season-high of seven) and is worth an add if you need a wide receiver streaming option with upside.
WR John Metchie III, New York Jets
FAAB recommendation: 10 percent of budget
It’s nice to see John Metchie III have some success after the path he’s taken to get here, and he’s emerged as the Jets’ best receiving option right now. While his upside is limited due to his offense and quarterback, Metchie has scored in each of his last two games and is worth a flier in deeper leagues.
Tight End
TE Colston Loveland, Chicago Bears
FAAB recommendation: 45-50 percent of budget
Colston Loveland is somehow available in a lot of fantasy football leagues, and we need to change that immediately. The rookie is finally seeing consistent usage and has scored three touchdowns in his last four games. While he’s not quite an automatic TE1, Loveland has very realistic weekly TE1 upside.
TE Brenton Strange, Jacksonville Jaguars
FAAB recommendation: 15-20 percent of budget
If you have a need at tight end and Loveland isn’t available, Brenton Strange is a great consolation prize. Strange came off injured reserve last week and put up 14 fantasy points with five catches for 93 yards. He’ll have to fight for targets with Brian Thomas Jr. likely to return soon, but Strange has top-10 weekly potential.
TE Mason Taylor, New York Jets
FAAB recommendation: 5-10 percent of budget
It’s a bit of a downgrade from Loveland and Strange to Taylor, but the rookie is still a decent add in deeper leagues. While he’s very much limited by his offense, Taylor sees enough usage to be a useful fantasy streamer if you’re struggling at the position. Upcoming matchups against the Falcons, Dolphins, Jaguars, and Saints should provide a soft schedule for him as well.