Fantasy Football Week 13 Waiver Wire Debate: John Metchie III vs. Andrei Iosivas
John Metchie III and the New York Jets face off against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 13, while Andre Iosivas and the Cincinnati Bengals have a divisional matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. Metchie III and Iosivas are two of the most popular waiver-wire claims this week and are both viable options to start in fantasy football. Let's take a deeper look at their matchups this week and debate which wide receiver has the edge for Week 13.
The Case for John Metchie III
After a slow start to the season, Metchie III is emerging as a fantasy football wide receiver due to his performance over the last two weeks. In Week 11, he saw 3 targets, catching all 3 for 45 yards and a touchdown. In Week 12, Metchie III saw 7 targets, catching 6 of them for 65 yards and a touchdown. His recent game log, along with Garrett Wilson's injury, has turned Metchie III into the WR1 for the Jets, and he should continue to see a higher volume for the rest of the season.
The Case for Andre Iosivas
Tee Higgins has been ruled out for Week 13 with a concussion, which elevates Iosivas into the WR2 role for the Bengals. As the WR2 in Week 12, Iosivas saw 7 targets and caught 4 of them for 61 yards. Additionally, Joe Burrow is returning for Cincinnati, which boosts the fantasy projections for all skill players on the field. Iosivas has always shown flashes of potential at the wide receiver position, but he has been stuck on the depth chart behind Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins during his time in the NFL. When one of the star receivers has been inactive, Iosivas has historically stepped into a higher-volume role in the offense.
Who Has the Edge?
Metchie III has played his way into the WR1 role for the Jets and should play a solid role in the offensive game plan this week. However, the Falcons have a very strong defense against the passing game, so it could be tough for him to get open. On the other side, Iosivas is being elevated into the WR2 role this week and will see the return of his star quarterback, Joe Burrow. Iosivas projects to have a big role in the Bengals’ offense against the Ravens. Both wideouts are viable starts, but Iosivas has the edge over Metchie III for Week 13 of fantasy football.