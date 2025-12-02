Fantasy Football Week 14 Waiver Wire Debate: Adonai Mitchell vs. Alec Pierce
Once teammates, with little to no notable value in the 2025 fantasy football season, have now turned that tune to be untrue. WR for the New York Jets, Adonai Mitchell and WR for the Indianapolis Colts, Alec Pierce, are both coming off good fantasy outings in week 13. Here is a breakdown on who to take over who in this week’s waiver wire in fantasy football.
Adonai Mitchell
When Adonai Mitchell first arrived with the New York Jets after being traded by the Indianapolis Colts, he struggled. Through his first two games, he had just three receptions for 52 yards. A bright spot in this dull production was his target total of 13 over those contests, which was the highest of any pass catcher of the Jets in that span. His encouraging target share continued into week 13, but this time it resulted in production. Last week against the Atlanta Falcons, he had eight receptions on 12 targets for 102 yards and a touchdown. This was extra encouraging given that it came against the Falcons. This year, they are allowing the eighth fewest passing yards per game. Mitchell, in PPR fantasy formats, in week 13, finished tied as WR5 for most fantasy points.
The outlook for this production to continue for Mitchell looks a bit questionable. New York’s next five opponents to close out the year, two of them rank inside the top 10 in fewest passing yards allowed per game. And out of these five teams—Jacksonville Jaguars, New Orleans Saints, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, and Buffalo Bills–only one ranks in the bottom third of the league in this category. But going back to Mitchell playing well against a team that also ranks inside the top 10 in this category, the Falcons, Mitchell could still maintain fantasy relevance.
One thing fantasy managers who choose to take a chance and add Mitchell off the waivers should pay attention to is the availability of Jets WR Garrett Wilson. He is currently on IR with a knee sprain, and the earliest date he can return is week 15. His availability will have a major impact on what Mitchell can do in fantasy football this season.
In ESPN fantasy leagues, Mitchell is currently rostered by 2.8% of teams.
Alec Pierce
Indianapolis Colts WR tacked on another good fantasy performance against the Houston Texans this past week. In the game, he had four receptions on five targets for 78 yards. This is the third game in his last four where he has had over 70 receiving yards, and in two of these games, he has found the endzone. This play is certainly good to see from Pierce, as early on in his career he was mainly viewed as a serious threat. This year, he has expanded his game somewhat and has been involved in the short and intermediate pass game of Indianapolis.
In his last five games, Pierce will face a mix of poor and above-average passing defenses. He and the rest of the Colts will play the Jaguars twice, the Seattle Seahawks, the San Francisco 49ers, and the Houston Texans. The Jaguars and 49ers rank in the bottom third of the NFL in fewest passing yards allowed per game. The Seahawks rank inside the top 10 in fewest yards allowed, as does Houston. Fantasy managers will likely not have to worry about Houston, however, since they are the Colts’ week 18 matchup.
Pierce in ESPN fantasy leagues is currently rosterd by 53.6% of teams.
Final Verdict
When it comes to who fantasy managers should prioritize in picking up off the waiver wires this week, between Mitchell and Pierce, Mitchell is a better pick-up. In the absence of Wilson, he has the chance to play and produce like a WR1, while Pierce does not. Mitchell's ceiling as a player to end the year is definitely higher than Pierce’s for the remainder of the 2025 season, despite having some tough matchups.