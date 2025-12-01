Adonai Mitchell Breaks Out as Potential League-Winning Fantasy Football Wide Receiver
The New York Jets have been surging of late, having won three of their last five games. In that time, they also traded for Adonai Mitchell and John Metchie III and it appears to be paying great dividends for Aaron Glenn's football team. Mitchell went for a 8-102 game in Week 13 and it now makes us wonder — can Mitchell be a league-winning pickup? That is what we will discuss today.
Adonai Mitchell with the Jets
Mitchell has played 3 Games now with the Jets. He took his first game to ramp up to a full workload, but Mitchell is now averaging 86% of snaps played over his last two games. In those two games, Mitchell had 18 Targets (31% Target Share), 10 Receptions, 144 Yards, and 1 Touchdown. He is performing as a Top-15 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver.
When is Garrett Wilson Due Back?
The Jets have been working with Mitchell as WR1, Metchie III as WR2, and Tyler Johnson/Allen Lazard as WR3s. However, Garrett Wilson will be the undisputed WR1 once he is back. So, when will that be?
The return date on Wilson is unknown. Many people would argue that Wilson should be sidelined for the remainder of the season, but it has been stated that Wilson will return to the team this season. The current expectation is around Week 15 or 16. This would be just in time to demolish the league-winning upside of Mitchell in Fantasy Football.
Rest-of-Season Outlook
It takes a high workload for a Jets Wide Receiver to be Fantasy Football viable. Wilson has been proof of that as he is the WR14 in Fantasy Points per Game. His workload was around that of Mitchell's 31% Target Share. For this reason, Mitchell has tremendous upside while he is the WR1.
Mitchell, so long as healthy, will be a WR2 with WR1 upside. The Jets may only pass for (147) Yards per Game, but the workload pays anyway. Mitchell not only has a high Target Share, but he is averaging (14.0) Yards per Reception, well above league-average. He can very well average 40% of Team Receiving Yards which would put him around (60) Yards per Game.
The issue for Mitchell will be with a return of Wilson. We would expect that he returns to a minimum of a 25% Target Share. This may put Mitchell back down around 20%, or so. He would fall to a Flex categorization with great reason to be benched. Nonetheless, Mitchell is a must-start when healthy and must-roster with an uncertain return date of Wilson.
Buy, Sell, or Hold: Adonai Mitchell
Mitchell is a great player to buy given his upside. You are carrying risk by doing so, but the reward is quite good. Especially in a dynasty/keepers league, Mitchell could have great long-term value as the Jets potential WR2, should they add a good Quarterback next season.