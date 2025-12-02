Fantasy Football Week 14 Waiver Wire Debate: Tyrod Taylor vs. Shedeur Sanders
Tyrod Taylor and the New York Jets host the Miami Dolphins in Week 14, while Shedeur Sanders and the Cleveland Browns host the Tennessee Titans. Taylor and Sanders are two of the most common waiver-wire pickups at the quarterback position this week. Let’s dive into their recent performances, upcoming matchups, and fantasy outlooks to decide which quarterback has the edge in fantasy football for Week 14.
The Case for Tyrod Taylor
Due to the struggles in the passing game with Justin Fields under center, Tyrod Taylor has taken over at quarterback over the last two weeks. In those games, Taylor has completed 36 of his 61 attempts for 394 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, and one interception. The veteran quarterback has also been a threat on the ground, rushing 13 times for 63 yards and a touchdown. Taylor has totaled 35.1 fantasy points in these two weeks, averaging 17.55 points per game. He draws a favorable matchup in Week 14 against the Dolphins, who are giving up the 24th-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season.
The Case for Shedeur Sanders
Shedeur Sanders stepped in at quarterback for the Browns after Dillon Gabriel went down with a concussion in Week 11. In his two starts, Cleveland has taken a conservative approach in the passing game. Sanders has completed 27 of his 45 attempts for 358 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, and one interception. He hasn’t been a big part of the running attack, with only two carries for five yards in those contests. In total, Sanders has posted 21.9 fantasy points, good for 10.95 points per week. The rookie is set to make his third start in Week 14 against the Titans, who have given up the 20th-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this year.
Who Has the Edge?
Since Taylor has taken over under center, he has provided consistent quarterback play through the air and on the ground. Averaging 17.55 fantasy points per game, the veteran projects as a viable option as long as he remains the starter. On the other side, Sanders has been in the middle of conservative play-calling by the Browns and has yet to take off and reach his fantasy ceiling. Overall, Taylor has the fantasy football edge in Week 14 and offers a much higher floor. However, consider playing Sanders if you are in need of a high-risk, high-upside performance in your fantasy matchup.