Tyrod Taylor, 2 More Fantasy Football Week 14 Waiver Wire Quarterback Targets
As fantasy football managers approach Week 14, the margin for error has effectively vanished. This is the final push for playoff positioning in many leagues, a time when roster composition must shift from long-term asset hoarding to immediate survival.
At this stage, loyalty to a struggling "name-brand" quarterback can end a season, while a calculated stream of a waiver-wire option can extend it. Managers must look beyond raw talent and scrutinize matchups, specific defensive injuries, and recent offensive shifts.
Whether you are navigating a late-season injury crisis or simply need to block an opponent from securing a viable starter, the quarterback market offers specific situational value.
The following signal-callers have distinct paths to relevance this week, offering a mix of rushing floors, favorable defensive pairings, and rejuvenated opportunities.
Note: These quarterbacks are rostered in 50% or fewer of Yahoo fantasy football leagues.
Tyrod Taylor, New York Jets (4% rostered)
Many fantasy managers might hesitate to trust a veteran backup during the most critical week of the fantasy regular season, yet Tyrod Taylor has solidified his role as a legitimate streaming option. Following a spirited comeback victory over the Atlanta Falcons, Taylor proved he can support the Jets' skill players while providing a safe scoring floor with his legs.
His Week 13 performance was more proficient than prolific: completing 19 of 33 passes for 172 yards and a touchdown, while adding a robust 44 rushing yards and another score on the ground. That production tallied approximately 23.3 fantasy points, making him a top-10 option for the week.
His rushing ability is the key to his fantasy appeal. Taylor’s 10-yard scoring scramble wasn't just athleticism; it was veteran savvy. Taylor explained that the defense took away his primary reads, forcing him to improvise.
"I felt the guy from behind and kind of remember the play that we talked about earlier this week, about just not reaching when we're not supposed to," Taylor said regarding the touchdown. "Trust in my feet, trust the progression, and it got me up, in and out of the pocket."
Heading into Week 14, Taylor faces a Miami Dolphins defense that ranks among the most generous to opposing quarterbacks, allowing 19.0 fantasy points per game. With his rushing floor and a soft matchup with an emerging Adonai Mitchell in tow, Taylor is a priority add for managers needing immediate points.
Shedeur Sanders, Cleveland Browns (8%)
Shedeur Sanders has taken firm control of the Cleveland starting job, and despite a loss to the San Francisco 49ers, his trajectory suggests fantasy viability for deep leagues. The rookie threw for 149 yards and a touchdown against one of the league's premier defenses in Week 13, avoiding turnovers completely.
While the yardage totals are modest, the stability is promising. He now faces a Tennessee Titans defense that, while statistically average against quarterbacks (allowing roughly 18.1 fantasy points per game), has surrendered at least 20 points in every game this season as a unit.
Sanders' maturity has been a stabilizing force for the Browns offense, quieting preseason concerns about his personality. When reporters recently pressed him about head coach Kevin Stefanski's play-calling on fourth downs, Sanders shut down the attempt to create controversy.
"First, that’s a rude question to ask," Sanders said. "We are not going to be here and ever point fingers at coaches."
This leadership is translating to on-field trust. Former coach Pat Shurmur noted that Sanders is "a wonderfully unique human being" with a "big heart," contrary to the "brash" labels from the draft process. For fantasy managers, this means Sanders is likely to retain the starting job and offers a clean, relatively mistake-free floor in a matchup where the Browns will need to score to keep pace.
Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins (19%)
Tua Tagovailoa finds himself in a unique spot. While the Dolphins have recently shifted toward a run-heavy identity fueled by De’Von Achane, resulting in a pedestrian 157 passing yards and one interception for Tagovailoa in Week 13, the upcoming matchup against the New York Jets offers a passing upside that makes him a strong streamer.
The Jets' secondary is decimated: star cornerback Sauce Gardner was traded, safety Andre Cisco is on IR, and key contributors like Tony Adams are battling injuries. This depleted unit has allowed significant production to quarterbacks recently, including 234 yards to Kirk Cousins last week.
Tagovailoa knows the current offensive output isn't sustainable for a deep playoff run. Following the win over the Saints, he was candid about his need to elevate his play. "Improvement definitely starts with me," Tagovailoa admitted. "Starts with my performance with how I distribute the ball, how I operate the guys."
Head coach Mike McDaniel echoed this, warning that opponents will soon sell out to stop the run. "At some point, we’re going to have to execute in the near future because in the NFL, if you have success in a phase or success in running the ball, people will overcommit," McDaniel said. "And you’ll eventually need to pass to win."
Expect the Jets to stack the box against Achane, forcing the ball back into Tagovailoa’s hands against a secondary that simply lacks the personnel to stop him.
Other quarterbacks to consider: C.J. Stroud, HOU; Tyler Shough, NO; J.J. McCarthy, MIN; Marcus Mariota, WAS