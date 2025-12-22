Fantasy Football Week 17 Waiver Wire Debate: Chris Rodriguez Jr. vs Tyjae Spears

Sleepers may have gotten you this far in the Fantasy Football season, and for that, we are very happy. Many names have met this status as league-winning sleepers and today, we will discuss two players that live in that world — Chris Rodriguez Jr. and Tyjae Spears. They are both in split backfields, but they both have shown great upside. Can they be trusted in Championship Week? Leave it to us.

The Case for Chris Rodriguez Jr.

Chris Rodriguez Jr. in for six points



PHIvsWAS on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXnxV pic.twitter.com/GRL1Y9wUGY — NFL (@NFL) December 21, 2025

Rodriguez Jr. is working to great volume over his last four games as the definitive starter. He is averaging (12.8) Attempts and (58.8) Yards per Game. He also has (2) Touchdowns in that time and (5) on the season. Rodriguez Jr. is the RB46 in Points per Game, but he touches on Top-30 status in his current workload.

The great value-add of Rodriguez Jr. is his (27) Red Zone Rushing Attempts over 12 Games. He is very likely to have a minimum of (2) Attempts in every single game that he plays. This makes him a high-probability touchdown scorer.

In Week 17, the Commanders will take on the Cowboys on Christmas Day. The Cowboys are 25th versus Running Backs. In their prior meeting, the Commanders had been working with Jacory Croskey-Merritt as the lead-back, so Rodriguez Jr. only accounted for (3) Attempts and (12) Yards. Today will be much different.

The Case for Tyjae Spears

Tyjae Spears extends the Titans lead



KCvsTEN on CBS/Paramount+https://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/szkcB7eaqX — NFL (@NFL) December 21, 2025

Spears is possibly the best back in Tennessee, but the offense has not operated like it. Spears has played 11 Games, averaging (6.7) Attempts and (23.9) Yards per Game. Spears has (2) Touchdowns. In the receiving game, Spears does add value. He averages (3.7) Targets and (3.3) Receptions per Game for (23) Yards per Game and zero Touchdowns. Spears is the RB49 in Points per Game.

Unlike Rodriguez Jr., Spears is not a high-output Red Zone option. He has (9) Red Zone Rushing Attempts in 11 Games. On an already bad Titans offense, the value lacks here.

In Week 17, the Titans will face the Saints. They are 20th versus Running Backs. Spears may see a matchup of moderate upside, but he still lacks a ton of value on a bad team.

Waiver Wire Debate: Chris Rodriguez Jr. vs Tyjae Spears

At this point in the season a Start 'Em Sit 'Em is the same debate as the Waiver Wire. They are short-term moves for title-winning success.

In this debate, Rodriguez Jr. is the clear better pickup. He has more volume, higher touchdown probability, and he is on a better team. This is a no-brainer.

Pickup Chris Rodriguez Jr. as an all-around better pickup.

