Whether it was a rookie breakout game, a veteran carving out a bigger role or an injury opening the door for a new opportunity elsewhere in Week 16, these early waiver wire adds can influence one’s fantasy football outlook as the playoffs are in full effect.

From signal callers, backfield options and pass-catchers, here are some of the top waiver wire targets heading into Week 17.

*Percentage denotes roster rate on ESPN and Yahoo*

Quentin Johnston, WR, Chargers (ESPN: 66% Yahoo: 64%)

Johnston’s roster rate has declined in recent weeks due to his performance and his missing last week’s contest with a groin injury. In his return to the lineup, he caught 4-of-5 targets for 104 yards and scored a one-handed touchdown grab. Johnston led the Chargers in receiving for the fifth time this season and for the first time since Week 4. He has two tough matchups against the Texans and Broncos to end the season, but Johnston should be rostered in more leagues. With all the injuries and late inactives as of late, fantasy managers can do much worse than Johnston as a lineup filler. He plays in a high-powered offense with Justin Herbert throwing him the ball.

Juwan Johnson, TE, Saints (ESPN: 54% Yahoo: 66%)

Johnson has been among my waiver wire adds several times this season. He started hot, went cold, and resurfaced with Tyler Shough taking over as the Saints’ full-time starter. The veteran caught 8-of-9 targets for 89 receiving yards, generating 16.9 fantasy points. It was his eighth game with seven or more targets. Johnson has set career-highs in every category except touchdowns and will look to add to those foremost totals with games against the Titans and Falcons to end the year. Johnson has only scored three touchdowns in 2025, but his target share is among the best in the NFL for a tight end.

Tyler Shough and Juwan Johnson pic.twitter.com/85up7wWB05 — Jono Barnes (@JonoBarnes) December 21, 2025

Blake Corum, RB, Rams (ESPN: 30% Yahoo: 41%)

For those managers who own Kyren Williams, Corum should be a priority add. But even for those who don’t, Corum is a top add. The former national champion has dug into William’s workload each of the last four weeks and has scored 13 or more fantasy points in each. Although he’s had minimal pass game usage, he’s been incredibly efficient and has scored five touchdowns over that stretch. Corum is coming off a season-high 14 carries, turning that into 48 yards and a touchdown. He even caught a pass for 13 yards. Corum and the Rams play the Falcons and Cardinals to end the season. Both are teams that have struggled to contain running backs.

Blake Corum TD production



Weeks 1-12: 1

Last 4 games: 5 pic.twitter.com/U49KjaKiuE — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) December 19, 2025

Chris Rodriguez Jr., RB, Commanders (ESPN: 30% Yahoo: 29%)

A more underrated waiver wire pickup is Rodriguez. He quietly became the Commander’s early down and red zone back midway through the season. The former Kentucky running back missed the Commanders’ game last week against the Giants, opening the door back up for Jacory Croskey-Merritt. However, Rodriguez resumed his featured role in Week 16, rushing 15 times for 63 yards and reaching the end zone. He also caught one pass for six yards and scored a respectable 13.9 fantasy points against a solid Eagles run defense. Rodriguez outtouched Croskey-Merritt 16:8, although the rookie also reached the end zone. With remaining games against the Cowboys and Eagles, Rodriguez is a worthwhile add and potential flex play in both matchups.

Chris Rodriguez Jr. in for six points



PHIvsWAS on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXnxV pic.twitter.com/GRL1Y9wUGY — NFL (@NFL) December 21, 2025

Tyjae Spears, RB, Titans (ESPN: 31% Yahoo: 25%)

Spears has been one of those guys that many expected to be a deep sleeper this season. That hasn’t exactly been the case, but his production has been relatively consistent despite playing in a limited role in a bad offense. Tony Pollard was once again untouched this week, but Spears got some more burn as the Titans and Cam Ward finally found their groove on offense. He ran 13 times for 53 yards and reached the end zone. He also caught five passes for 53 yards for a season-high 21.5 fantasy points. Spears has been a third-down back that’s a top handcuff, but with the Titans’ remaining games against the Saints and Jaguars, he can be a viable add.

Tyjae Spears extends the Titans lead



KCvsTEN on CBS/Paramount+https://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/szkcB7eaqX — NFL (@NFL) December 21, 2025

Tyler Shough, QB, Saints (ESPN: 11% Yahoo: 13%)

Shough appeared on my list of quarterbacks to start in Week 16 and recorded his first career 300-yard passing day. He completed 32-of-49 passes and also threw a touchdown for a solid 17.12 fantasy points. This was his fourth-straight game with 17 or more fantasy points and his third-straight win as a starter. Nobody is talking about him, partly because everyone clowned the Saints for drafting Shough. However, he’s looking like their quarterback of the future. He and the Saints end the year with games against the Titans and Falcons. Both are exploitable matchups, especially the Titans in Week 17.

Shough to Olave for the Saints TD!



NYJvsNO on CBS/Paramount+https://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/C7dfe07A4e — NFL (@NFL) December 21, 2025

