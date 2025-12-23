Fantasy Football Week 17 Waiver Wire Debate: Tyler Shough vs Aaron Rodgers

If you asked me which Quarterback that Tyler Shough reminds me of, I might consider a few options. Josh Allen is one intriguing comparison. However, my brain see's a young Aaron Rodgers in the rookie. No player is the same, and many of you may disagree but that is not the argument that I am here to make today. I am here to debate Tyler Shough versus Aaron Rodgers as Week 17 Waiver Wire additions. Let's dive in.

The Case for Tyler Shough

Tyler Shough was the perfect pick by the Saints. This will allow the Saints to rebuild a solid roster without worrying about having a poor QB and I could really see this team having a wildcard spot next year. pic.twitter.com/TGCTsDZ7Tj — Film Watchers (@Filmwatchers1) December 22, 2025

Shough has now rattled off 8 starts in his young NFL career. He has impressed many with 224 Yards per Game, 7 Touchdowns, and 5 Interceptions. Two of those interceptions came in his first two games, so Shough is also trending upwards with 6 Touchdowns and 3 Interceptions over his last six games. On the ground, Shough adds 3.8 Attempts and 18.8 Yards per Game with 2 Touchdowns. He is the QB27 in Points per Game.

The Saints seem to have found not only a good player in Shough, but a vastly improving one. He has 580 Yards, 2 Touchdowns, and zero turnovers in his last two games. Best of all, the Saints have won three-in-a-row.

We look to Week 17 to see if Shough has that same ceiling. We find the Saints traveling to play the Titans. They are 22nd in Total Defense and 21st in Passing Yards Allowed. In regards to Fantasy Football, the Titans are 26th versus Quarterbacks. Shough plays in-favor this week.

The Case for Aaron Rodgers

The Steelers seem to be getting hot. This is especial for the defensive side of the ball. Unfortunately for Rodgers, he will lose DK Metcalf for the remainder of the regular season.

NFL is suspending DK Metcalf two games without pay for "physically confronting a Lions fan" during Sunday’s win at Detroit, per @TomPelissero pic.twitter.com/B3UJz0d9nh — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 22, 2025

Rodgers has started 14 Games for the Steelers this season. He has 204.3 Yards per Game with 23 Touchdowns and 7 Interceptions. Rodgers has been playing better than expected, if you believe it. He is likely to retire after this go-around, but he is making his last stand in great fashion. Rodgers is the QB25 in Points per Game, siding with efficiency over high-volume.

The Steelers will take on the Browns in Week 17. This is place where the Steelers have historically struggled a lot. Nonetheless, they are (4.0) point favorites. The Browns are 3rd in Total Defense and 1st in Passing Yards Allowed. They are 8th versus Quarterbacks.

These two teams met back in October, where the Steelers won 23-9. Rodgers had 235 Yards and 2 Touchdowns. This was highly efficient, and that is good to see as a sample size. However, the data that shows the Browns as an elite unit, and the fact that Metcalf is out? That works against a high-upside projection for Rodgers.

Waiver Wire Debate: Tyler Shough vs Aaron Rodgers

This is no longer a hold and play-it-safe game. This is a game of winning the title in Championship Week. For that, we must shoot for high-upside. Risk aside, we weight the reward very highly.

Shough is a dyanmic player, averaging much more yards than Rodgers of recent. He also adds some moderate rushing upside. Take this and combine it with the matchup and we find a winner. Shough is our pickup with Top-10 upside.

Pickup Tyler Shough for much higher upside.

