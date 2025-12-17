Tyler Shough, TreVeyon Henderson Soar in Week 16 Fantasy Football Rookie Stock Watch

In recent weeks we have seen many rookie's go off, or fall flat in the league. They are volatile pieces to an NFL offense, but I would better call them boom-or-bust. Outside of your top drafted players, that is what the case mostly is. Nonetheless, they can be great Fantasy Football assets. Today, we will review their stock and see if you do indeed have a league-winning asset in the final week(s) of the season.

QUARTERBACKS

Jaxson Dart - Neutral

Dart is the highest performing Quarterback to-date. He played a great game, as expected, in Week 15, where he threw for (246) Yards and (2) Touchdowns. Dart is reliable, regardless, of his supporting cast.

Cam Ward - Neutral

Ward is not viable in 2025 Fantasy Football. He also is not going to be a high-upside sleeper this week as he faces the Chiefs. Ward has the raw ability to be good, so we hope to see it in 2026.

Tyler Shough - High

Shough looks fantastic in his early NFL career. They pulled off another upset by defeating the Panthers in Week 15, tightening the race between Carolina and Tampa Bay. Shough threw for (272) Yards and (1) Touchdown while adding another (32) Yards on the ground.

Most wins by rookie QBs in starts this season:



3 - Tyler Shough

2 - Jaxson Dart

2 - Cam Ward

1 - Shedeur Sanders

1 - Dillon Gabriel pic.twitter.com/iHnYd7Cq0M — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) December 16, 2025

Shedeur Sanders - Falling

His stock rose high last week, and now it falls back down. Sanders threw for (117) Yards and (3) Interceptions against the Bears. Nonetheless, it looks like the Browns will roll with him into 2026, that is if Stefanski stays...

Brady Cook - Low

He is now starting for the Jets amid team injuries. Cook looked great early, then fell flat. He finished with (176) Yards, (1) Touchdown, and (3) Interceptions.

Riley Leonard - Low

We had thought that he could have promise as a longshot sleeper, but he is hurt and Rivers will start again in Week 16.

RUNNING BACKS

TreVeyon Henderson stats in his last 7 games:



100 carries, 620 yards, 6.2 YPC, 7 TD.



Incredible run by the rookie. pic.twitter.com/PkVJhwcmCo — Savage (@SavageSports_) December 17, 2025

TreVeyon Henderson - High

He leads the Rookie of the Year race after much question in the first half of the season. Henderson has arrived, and it looks great. He is a Top-15 Running Back and he will be drafted borderline Top-10 in 2026.

Ashton Jeanty - Neutral

Jeanty is a volatile RB2 in Fantasy Football. He has the upside to be Top-5 in the future, but not until the Raiders help him out. He is elite, don't be fooled.

Quinshon Judkins - Dipping

Judkins has struggled now in back-to-back weeks. This has come against two subpars teams as well. His volume is undeniable, he is just stuck on a bad offense. Week 16 may show favor against a bad Bills run stop.

RJ Harvey - High

Harvey is questionable to play in Week 16, but many people expect that he will go. As the RB1, Harvey has scored in every single game.

Woody Marks - High

Marks is on the injury report, just like the sky is blue, the sun shines, and we go around it. He will be back in Week 16 and Marks will be the undisputed RB1, despite the breakout Jawhar Jordan game.

Kyle Monangai - High

Ben Johnson has worked a split between Swift and Monangai and is has not shifted at all. This gives Monangai RB2 upside in a run-heavy offense.

Jacory Croskey-Merritt - Neutral

I would not be fooled by his big Week 15 performance. With Chris Rodriguez Jr. back in, Croskey-Merritt will fall back into a role of 30-40%.

Devin Neal - Elevated

Neal is thriving alongside Shough. The Saints may have a promising future in store. Neal has (2) Touchdowns in as many weeks. Even if Kamara returns, Neal should have a larger role as a future of this team.

Jawhar Jordan - Rising

Jordan ran for a big day once Woody Marks went down injured. When Marks returns, very likely in Week 16, Jordan may get work, but very minimal work.

WIDE RECEIVERS

Emeka Egbuka - Neutral

He has maintained great volume, despite the returns of Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. Egbuka is a WR2, less so than his early WR1 status. He Fantasy Football output may say otherwise, but a breakout is imminent with his volume.

Tetairoa McMillan and Emeka Egbuka have almost IDENTICAL stats this season:



Tetairoa McMillan Emeka Egbuka

◾️ 59 Receptions ◾️ 58 Receptions

◾️ 851 Yards ◾️ 870 Yards

◾️ 6 TDS ◾️ 6 TDS pic.twitter.com/rl25bYO4eE — Underdog (@Underdog) December 16, 2025

Tetairoa McMillan - Dipping

I would expect that McMillan will be fine. However, he has (6) Total Targets over his last two games. For reference, McMillan has 6+ Targets in 10-of-12 games to start his year.

Jayden Higgins - Neutral

The Texans did not need to use him much in Week 15 given their rushing success in a blowout. Higgins will be okay as he is the solidified WR2 in Houston.

Luther Burden III - Rising

Burden has 5+ Targets in each of his last five games. He has (13) Targets in two games without Rome Odunze. It now also looks like Odunze may be shutdown for the year.

Chimere Dike - Neutral

There is not player more boom-or-bust in the NFL. Dike has three games of <3 Points in his last seven games, but also (3) Touchdowns in the same timeframe.

Elic Ayomanor - Falling

It appears that Dike and Gunnar Helm are gaining larger roles. This may be affecting Ayomanor as he has (4) Targets in his last two games total.

Matthew Golden - Neutral

Golden returned to have (4) Targets in Week 15 for (55) Yards. Maybe he is coming back into a nice WR3 role? I would not yet start him under any circumstance.

TIGHT ENDS

Are you rolling with TE Tyler Warren in the semifinals?



Week 14 - 2 REC + 15 Yards

Week 15 - 3 REC + 19 Yards pic.twitter.com/JvfTM8uiJE — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) December 16, 2025

Tyler Warren - Falling

Warren is struggling mightily over his last four games. In fact, in six of his last seven games have not met double-digit output. Warren had (6) Targets with Rivers at the helm, but for (19) Yards.

Harold Fannin Jr. - High

Fannin Jr. had (14) Targets in Week 15. He is among the most targeted players in the NFL this season. Fannin Jr. will be a Top-5 Tight End if Njoku leaves town.

Colston Loveland - Neutral

Loveland maintains a very consistent role. He has no more than (6) Targets and no less than (4) Targets since Week 6.

Oronde Gadsden II - Dipping

It seems that Gadsden is playing worse since his injury a few weeks back. Gadsden has (2.0) Receptions per Game over his last four games.

Gunnar Helm - Rising

Helm scored in Week 15 on (4) Targets and (4) Receptions. I like Helm if this offense improves in 2026.

