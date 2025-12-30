Fantasy Football Week 18 Waiver Wire Debate: Malik Davis vs Audric Estime

Not all Fantasy Football leagues have wrapped themselves up quite yet. In fact, if you are in a dynasty league, Week 18 matters quite a bit. If you can find a gem on the Waiver Wire, they can be kept into 2026 with intriguing upside. Now, that may not be the case with these two players, but we are going to debate Malik Davis vs Audric Estime has Waiver Wire additions for Week 18.

The Case for Malik Davis

Davis has carved himself out a very nice RB2 role in Dallas. In his last three games, Davis has no less thank (8) Attempts in a game. In his last game, Davis went 20 Attempts for 103 Yards on the ground. He out-attempted Javonte Williams 20-to-13 in this game as Williams left the game due to an existing shoulder injury.

Week 17 prospects for a lucrative Week 18. Davis very well could lead the team in carries again. The implications of this game lie very low, so why not go back to the well?

If Javonte Williams is out Malik Davis figures to get a MAMMOTH workload against one of the worst run defenses in the league 👀 pic.twitter.com/CUpsI8w3rQ — FantasyPros (@FantasyPros) December 30, 2025

The Cowboys head to New Jersey to face the Giants in Week 18. They are 30th in Rushing Yards Allowed 28th versus Running Backs. It has been quite some time since these teams last met, but they did in Week 2. In that game, Williams went 18-for-97. Numbers aside, Davis has a promising game ahead of him with great RB2 upside. If Williams is out, this could even be RB1 status in store for Davis.

The Case for Audric Estime

Audric Estime's first TD as a Saint is electric 🔥



📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/WKndwcriyQ — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 28, 2025

The large quantity of injuries in New Orleans has led to an unexpected RB1 job for Estime. In his first certified start, Estime went 14-for-94 and 1 Touchdown in Week 17. It seems very likely that he will remain as the uncontested RB1 in Week 18, well ahead of Evan Hull.

In Week 18, the Saints will be taking on the Falcons in Atlanta. Both teams are eliminated, but both teams should still play hard. This is a rivalry matchup as heated as many in the NFL. The Saints want to finish as strong as they have been playing. The Falcons look to secure the return of Raheem Morris.

The Falcons are 26th in Rushing Yards Allowed, but 19th versus Running Backs. They are strong in Touchdowns Allowed, permitted just (9) all year long. Given the fact that Estime is by no means an elite Running Backs, this is more of a moderate matchup, rather than a high-upside one.

Start 'Em Sit 'Em: Malik Davis vs Audric Estime

This is a simpler debate to have here. One player is better, in the same volume, but in a better matchup. That player is Davis. He will be our go-to waiver wire addition.

Neither player should have tremendous upside into 2026. If either player did, it would be Davis as the RB2 likely in 2026. This will be an addition for the short-term. Surely, Davis can assist you in winning your league, if that is your case.

Pickup Malik Davis for tremendous upside in Week 18.

