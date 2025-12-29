Parker Washington, Audric Estime and 3 More Early Week 18 Waiver Wire Adds

Whether it was a rookie breakout game, a veteran carving out a bigger role or an injury opening the door for a new opportunity elsewhere in Week 17, these early waiver wire adds can sway one’s fantasy football championship game.

From signal callers, backfield options and pass-catchers, here are some of the top waiver wire targets heading into Week 18.

*Percentage denotes roster rate on ESPN and Yahoo*

Parker Washington, WR, Jaguars (ESPN: 22% Yahoo: 37%)

Washington has been the primary beneficiary of Trevor Lawrence’s recent success. Since Jacksonville’s Week 8 bye, he’s eclipsed 17 points five times. Washington caught 8-of-10 targets for 115 yards against the Colts in Week 17. He scored 19 fantasy points, which marked his first time scoring 17 or more in back-to-back weeks since Weeks 9 and 10. He and the Jaguars play the Titans in Week 18. Tennessee ranks inside the top 12 in most fantasy points allowed per game to wide receivers.

Trevor Lawrence hits Parker Washington, and Washington keeps rolling after the catch to set up first and goal!



📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/9kiCZpNjMB — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 28, 2025

Tyler Shough, QB, Saints (ESPN: 20% Yahoo: 21%)

Malik Willis is another potential waiver wire add, but with Jordan Love likely to return from his concussion in Week 18, Shough is the one I chose to highlight. This is his second week in a row being featured, and I can’t stress enough that he’s an add that can help managers win their fantasy championship. The rookie threw for a season-high 333 passing yards and recorded a season-high 21.92 fantasy points. Shough has eclipsed 17 fantasy points in his last five outings and gets a Falcons defense that ranks middle of the pack against the pass in Week 18.

Tyler Shough passing past 3 games:



333 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT

308 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT

272 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT



Saints have won each of those games. pic.twitter.com/u2dvLB0WP1 — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) December 28, 2025

Audric Estime, RB, Saints (ESPN: 11% Yahoo: 11%)

Estime was the projected No. 1 running back in New Orleans after Devin Neal was placed on IR, and Alvin Kamara was ruled out again ahead of Week 16. However, Estime received just five carries, while Taysom Hill had 12. Week 17 was a different story. Estime commanded a season-high 14 carries for 94 yards and a touchdown against the Titans. His performance established him as the guy entering Week 18 against the Falcons. Atlanta ranks middle of the pack against running backs, setting Estime up as a viable streamer.

Audric Estime's first TD as a Saint is electric 🔥



📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/WKndwcriyQ — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 28, 2025

Michael Mayer, TE, Raiders (ESPN: 9% Yahoo: 12%)

Brock Bowers was placed on IR ahead of Week 17, which opened the door for Mayer to shine. He set career-highs in catches (9) and yards (89), which netted 17.9 fantasy points against the Giants. With Bowers’ season over, Mayer is in line to make a second consecutive start in Week 18 against the Chiefs. Kansas City is among the better teams at guarding tight ends, but Las Vegas’ offense lacks playmakers. Mayer is a big target and is set up as a top tight end to stream in the fantasy football championship.

“I woke up with a little fire today.”



Raiders tight end Michael Mayer on his single-game career highs with 8 receptions and 85 receiving yards against the New York Giants.



🎥: @MikeDixon_VST #RaiderNation | #NYGvsLV pic.twitter.com/NRGs7Ok2Oi — Vegas Sports Today (@VegasSportsTD) December 29, 2025

Malik Davis, RB, Cowboys (ESPN: 1% Yahoo: 2%)

Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Isaac TeSlaa and even Jalen McMillan are all potential adds, but the last nod I’m giving to Davis. Javonte Williams suffered a shoulder injury during Thursday's game against Washington. After his four-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter, the Cowboys deemed him questionable before ruling him out. Davis took over, rushing 20 times for a career-high 103 yards. If Williams is sidelined in Week 18, Davis becomes a top 20 running back against the Giants. New York allows the third-most fantasy points per game to running backs this season.

Malik Davis and Rico Dowdle have very similar numbers in their first four years, including missing an entire season.



Rico = 96 carries, 385 yards, 4.0 ypc, 2 TDs

Malik = 90 carries, 411 yards, 4.8 ypc, 3 TDs



Dowdle broke out the following year. What will Davis do next year? pic.twitter.com/UURCOXWe4f — Dan Rogers (@DannyPhantom24) December 26, 2025

