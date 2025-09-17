John Parker Romo and Cairo Santos Among Kickers to Stream for Fantasy Football Week 3
The NFL week will be here in a little over 24 hours. Do not forget to check out the Week 3 kicker rankings ahead of Thursday night and this upcoming weekend. Yes, the kicking position is never abandoned at Fantasy on SI. Anyway, this edition will want to up the risk a little because so many waiver wire choices have been scooped up already.
If you waited too long, here are three more kickers to consider but maybe for this week only.
Three Fantasy Football Kickers To Stream Week 3
John Parker Romo (Atlanta Falcons)
Romo was a late add in many last minute leagues last week and paid off handsomely. Maybe because the game was on late but the kicker booted five field goals against Minnesota. The Vikings were ironically his former team from 2024. He only missed one field goal in 12 attempts while helping out last year.
Atlanta does not play in a dome but does travel to Carolina this Sunday where the forecast appears to be benign and warm. Do watch for a slight Northeast breeze but nothing devastating at around 10 mph or so.
Will Romo be like Spencer Shrader and come out of nowhere saving a fantasy team week in and week out? No one can guarantee that. However, he does have good kicking conditions and an offense that does stall out in or near the red zone way too often.
That generally is a recipe for continued success when it comes to the kicking game.
Cairo Santos (Chicago Bears)
How crazy is it that we are talking about Santos here? The Dallas Cowboys travel up to Chicago to face the 0-2 Bears. Arguably, Dallas probably should be 0-2 but are fortunate to have Brandon Aubrey as a kicker. Anyway, Santos represents a huge risk. He has only attempted two field goals in two games. Santos even missed one.
Now, the Chicago kicker is perfect on extra points. Santos can kick well from long-range too err 50+ yards (19-for-22) the previous three seasons. Pundits forget that Dallas was well on its way to giving up 30+ points in Week 1 and allowed 37 at home to the Giants last week.
Maybe that Dallas defense is as bad as 2024 (31st overall). That could mean more chances for Santos and the kicking game to get things cranking on Sunday.
Joey Slye (Tennessee Titans)
The Tennesee Titans have one of those offenses that just cannot pile up a ton of points. However, the kicker benefits greatly. Slye has booted eight field goals in two weeks and three of those have come from 50+ yards. It is like riding a hot player until he goes cold.
Slye and Tennesee are at home to an Indianapolis team who was ironically a kick away from losing last week. Typically, these AFC South matchups feature more points than usual so do not be surprised to see a few more field goal chances on Sunday on both sides. Slye projects a more favorable matchup than it appears once again.