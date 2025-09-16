Week 3 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings: Spencer Shrader On The Rise
The kicker rankings continue to be led by Cowboys booter Brandon Aubrey, but there are some new names in the top 12. John Parker Romo is coming off a huge game for Atlanta, and a matchup against the Panthers is favorable. Spencer Shrader has also become a startable fantasy asset, and Matt Prater is back in the top 10.
On the flip side, Evan McPherson has fallen out of the top 15 kickers, and Will Reichard has slid down the list due to a tough matchup against the Bengals next on the schedule.
With that said, here are my fantasy kicker rankings for Week 3. Be sure to check back all week for daily updates! You should also take a look at my full player rankings, including for the flex spot.
Week 3 Fantasy Kicker Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Brandon Aubrey
DAL
at CHI
2
Cameron Dicker
LAC
vs. DEN
3
Matt Prater
BUF
vs. MIA
4
Jake Elliott
PHI
vs. LAR
5
John Parker Romo
ATL
at CAR
6
Chris Boswell
PIT
at NE
7
Harrison Butker
KC
at NYG
8
Tyler Loop
BAL
vs. DET
9
Spencer Shrader
IND
vs. TEN
10
Wil Lutz
DEN
at LAC
11
Chase McLaughlin
TB
vs. NYJ
12
Jake Bates
DET
at BAL
13
Cairo Santos
CHI
vs. DAL
14
Joey Slye
TEN
vs. IND
15
Cam Little
JAC
vs. HOU
16
Evan McPherson
CIN
at MIN
17
Brandon McManus
GB
at CLE
18
Daniel Carlson
LV
at WAS
19
Will Reichard
MIN
vs. CIN
20
Chad Ryland
ARI
at SF
21
Eddy Piniero
SF
vs. ARI
22
Ka'imi Fairbairn
HOU
at JAC
23
Andres Borregales
NE
vs. PIT
24
Riley Patterson
MIA
at BUF
25
Jason Myers
SEA
vs. NO
26
Blake Grupe
NO
at SEA
27
Graham Gano
NYG
vs. KC
28
Nick Folk
NYJ
at TB
29
Matt Gay
WAS
vs. LV
30
Joshua Karty
LAR
at PHI
31
Ryan Fitzgerald
CAR
vs. ATL
32
Andre Szmyt
CLE
vs. GB