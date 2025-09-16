SI

Week 3 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings: Spencer Shrader On The Rise

Colts K Spencer Shrader has emerged into a startable fantasy asset after the first two weeks of the season.
The kicker rankings continue to be led by Cowboys booter Brandon Aubrey, but there are some new names in the top 12. John Parker Romo is coming off a huge game for Atlanta, and a matchup against the Panthers is favorable. Spencer Shrader has also become a startable fantasy asset, and Matt Prater is back in the top 10.

On the flip side, Evan McPherson has fallen out of the top 15 kickers, and Will Reichard has slid down the list due to a tough matchup against the Bengals next on the schedule.

With that said, here are my fantasy kicker rankings for Week 3. Be sure to check back all week for daily updates! You should also take a look at my full player rankings, including for the flex spot.

Week 3 Fantasy Kicker Rankings

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Brandon Aubrey

DAL

at CHI

2

Cameron Dicker

LAC

vs. DEN

3

Matt Prater

BUF

vs. MIA

4

Jake Elliott

PHI

vs. LAR

5

John Parker Romo

ATL

at CAR

6

Chris Boswell

PIT

at NE

7

Harrison Butker

KC

at NYG

8

Tyler Loop

BAL

vs. DET

9

Spencer Shrader

IND

vs. TEN

10

Wil Lutz

DEN

at LAC

11

Chase McLaughlin

TB

vs. NYJ

12

Jake Bates

DET

at BAL

13

Cairo Santos

CHI

vs. DAL

14

Joey Slye

TEN

vs. IND

15

Cam Little

JAC

vs. HOU

16

Evan McPherson

CIN

at MIN

17

Brandon McManus

GB

at CLE

18

Daniel Carlson

LV

at WAS

19

Will Reichard

MIN

vs. CIN

20

Chad Ryland

ARI

at SF

21

Eddy Piniero

SF

vs. ARI

22

Ka'imi Fairbairn

HOU

at JAC

23

Andres Borregales

NE

vs. PIT

24

Riley Patterson

MIA

at BUF

25

Jason Myers

SEA

vs. NO

26

Blake Grupe

NO

at SEA

27

Graham Gano

NYG

vs. KC

28

Nick Folk

NYJ

at TB

29

Matt Gay

WAS

vs. LV

30

Joshua Karty

LAR

at PHI

31

Ryan Fitzgerald

CAR

vs. ATL

32

Andre Szmyt

CLE

vs. GB

