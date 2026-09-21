Fantasy Football Week 3 Waiver Wire Debate: Denzel Boston Vs. Tre Tucker

As injuries continue to pile up around the NFL, fantasy football players are forced to monitor waiver wire activity, potentially bringing in contributors to fill short-term voids. Wide receivers Tre Tucker and Denzel Boston, two AFC pass-catchers who find themselves available in the vast majority of leagues entering Week 3.

Both Tucker and Boston notched 20-point performances in Week 2, and should be two of the more popular waiver claims this week. But who presents superior upside going forward, and which of the two will make the greater impact for your fantasy lineup? Let’s explore this in our waiver debate between Tucker and Boston:

The Case For Tre Tucker

Aug 27, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) catches a pass thrown by quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter at Allegiant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After a quiet performance in Week 1, Tucker bounced back with a bang against the Los Angeles Chargers in the Las Vegas Raiders’ upset win on Sunday. Tucker hauled in five of his seven targets for 119 receiving yards and a touchdown. The former third-round pick recorded 22.9 points in PPR and notched a WR6 finish ahead of stars like Chris Olave (WR7) and Garrett Wilson (WR13). Entering a Week 3 matchup against the New Orleans Saints, Tucker should be slated to command significant volume after his big performance.

Tre Tucker this season



More targets (11) than:

Emeka Egbuka

Drake London

Brian Thomas Jr.

Rashee Rice



More yards (146) than:

Ja'Marr Chase

George Pickens

Drake London

Emeka Egbuka pic.twitter.com/1dwVG1MYS6 — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) September 21, 2026

The Case Against Tucker

Without consistent volume, it’s hard to project a stable floor for Tucker in fantasy. In Week 1, he took on just four targets, mustering two catches for 24 yards against an inferior defense to that of Los Angeles. New Orleans’ defense is coming off a solid performance against the Baltimore Ravens, and a tough individual matchup against rising star Kool-Aid McKinstry could hamper his ceiling in Week 3.

The Case For Denzel Boston

Sep 20, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) scores a touchdown during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Boston is rapidly climbing fantasy rankings after encouraging performances in back-to-back games, showing out once again in Week 2 after a memorable NFL debut. He outperformed projections in Week 1, racking up 13.9 points in PPR, and carried such momentum into a matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In an upset win, he tallied five catches for 95 yards and a touchdown in his second consecutive game, with 20.5 points and a WR11 finish to boot.

Denzel Boston rookie WR ranks



rec yards 1st

rec TD 1st

yards after catch 1st

longest rec 1st pic.twitter.com/LOp1Y1mLh2 — PFF (@PFF) September 21, 2026

The Case Against Boston

Despite encouraging performances in each of his first two professional games, it’s no secret the Browns’ passing game is hampered by quarterback play. Though that wasn’t the case in a strong performance from quarterback Deshaun Watson, fantasy players can’t rely on such consistency over the course of the season just yet. Matched up against a Carolina Panthers defense that’s coming off a stellar week, it could be hard for fantasy players to rely on Boston’s early success in Week 3.

The Verdict: Boston Over Tucker

Sep 20, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) celebrates scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Both Boston and Tucker are leading options in average passing attacks, which hamper overall consistency among projections. Rolling with the recent trend of production, I’m going to pick Boston over Tucker. The Browns’ rookie is quickly building his case to be the team’s long-term option at WR1, and currently ranks 13th in the NFL in receiving yards, and is tied for sixth in receiving touchdowns. Boston sets a higher floor with a more versatile role and greater RAC output, bolstering optimism among fantasy players.

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