Week 3 Fantasy Waiver Wire: Target Denzel Boston, Jonah Coleman

It’s only the second week of the fantasy football season, and we’ve already seen some crazy stuff. Bryce Young is averaging more than 27 fantasy points per game. Only Josh Allen has a better points-per-game average. Only five running backs have scored more than 14.8 fantasy points heading into Sunday night’s game, and Bijan Robinson (8.7 points) isn’t one of them.

The Raiders' Cody White and Dolphins' Ryan Miller, who many of you have never heard of before, outscored Justin Jefferson and George Pickens—among many other big-name wide receivers—in Week 2. Oh, and did you have the Broncos' Nate Adkins on your bingo card as a top-10 fantasy tight end going into Sunday night?

Yeah, me neither …

Fortunately, there were also a number of players who performed well enough to warrant your fantasy consideration off the waiver wire heading into Week 3. Here are the best of the best.

Note: Ownership percentages are from the Sleeper platform. Players rostered in more than 60 percent of seasonal leagues aren’t listed.

Fantasy Waiver Wire Targets For Week 3

Quarterbacks

Tyler Shough, Saints (49%): Shough was one of my favorite breakout/sleeper quarterbacks coming into this season, and so far he has delivered. After scoring 23.2 points in Week 1, Shough posted 22.4 points in a Week 2 win over the Ravens. He now has scored at least 17.4 points in nine of his last 10 games dating back to last season, and he has put up 20-plus points in five of them, including each of his last four. He’ll face the Raiders in Week 3 and could be worth starting once again.

Bryce Young, Panthers (42%): Young posted a massive stat line in Week 1, finishing with 361 passing yards and four touchdowns for 31.4 fantasy points. For an encore, he went into Atlanta and torched the Falcons, finishing with 287 yards and three more touchdowns in a blowout win. He has now scored a combined 55.5 points in his first two games, and the Carolina offense seems to be clicking on all cylinders. He faces the Browns and Lions in his next two starts.

Bryce Young drops it in the 🪣 to Xavier Legette!



CARvsATL on FOX/FOX One

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Other Notable Quarterbacks

Michael Penix Jr., Falcons (6%): Penix is slated to return from a knee injury in Week 3; could have some Superflex value this season.

Penix is slated to return from a knee injury in Week 3; could have some Superflex value this season. Drew Lock, Seahawks (5%): Lock scored 21.4 points in Week 2; plus matchup vs. the Commanders in Week 3 if Sam Darnold remains out.

Lock scored 21.4 points in Week 2; plus matchup vs. the Commanders in Week 3 if Sam Darnold remains out. Marcus Mariota, Commanders (0%): Jayden Daniels injured in Week 2; Mariota could start Week 3 vs. the Seahawks and holds potential Superflex value.

Jayden Daniels injured in Week 2; Mariota could start Week 3 vs. the Seahawks and holds potential Superflex value. Tyson Bagent, Bears (0%): He's a Superflex option after Caleb Williams’ hamstring injury? Bagent could be the starter in Week 3 and beyond.

Running Backs

Alvin Kamara, Saints (44%): You might want to look away if you drafted Travis Etienne Jr. … In his first game back from a knee injury, Kamara had four more touches than Etienne in the Saints' win over the Ravens. Neither player posted a good stat line for fantasy managers, but this could end up being a backfield committee the rest of the season. In that scenario, Kamara could have flex value during the bye weeks when the matchup is favorable. He’ll face the Raiders in Week 3.

Jonah Coleman, Broncos (36%): Coleman scored a touchdown against the Jaguars and tied J.K. Dobbins with 10 carries in the absence of RJ Harvey, who missed Sunday's game. Broncos coach Sean Payton said after the game that Dobbins is “frustrated” and has a minor hamstring injury, so Coleman could have flex value if either Harvey or Dobbins is out in Week 3. Regardless, he needs to be added in most leagues and could turn into an asset for fantasy managers.

The rookie Jonah Coleman gives the Broncos a fourth quarter lead 🐴



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Tank Bigsby, Eagles (28%): Bigsby led the Eagles in touches and fantasy points in Week 2, as Saquon Barkley missed time with a stinger. While he said he feels “all right” after the game, Barkley will undergo an MRI to better diagnose the ailment. This is a gentle reminder that Bigsby is a strong handcuff and is worth adding off the waiver wire if he's available. The Eagles face the Bears in Week 3.

Other Notable Running Backs

Kaleb Johnson, Packers (10%): Johnson tied for a team-high eight RB touches in Week 2; more of a deep-league add and stash option.

Johnson tied for a team-high eight RB touches in Week 2; more of a deep-league add and stash option. Emanuel Wilson, Seahawks (3%): Jadarian Price injured; Wilson saw 21 carries and rushed for 92 yards, both team highs in Week 2.

Wide Receivers

Denzel Boston, Browns (42%): Boston, not KC Concepcion, has emerged as the top fantasy wideout in Cleveland. After scoring a touchdown and 13.9 points in Week 1, Boston was even better this week with five catches, 95 yards, a touchdown and 20.5 points. He has proven to be the top playmaker not only in the passing game but also in the Browns' offense after just his first two games as a pro. He’ll be in the flex starter conversation in his next game, a home date with Carolina.

Rookie Denzel Boston goes 55 yards for the TD!



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Dontayvion Wicks, Eagles (38%): Much of the offseason hype in the Eagles' passing game surrounded rookie Makai Lemon, but it's Wicks who has stepped up in the first two weeks. He was targeted six times Sunday, second behind only DeVonta Smith, and hauled in five passes for 74 yards. That was good enough for 12.4 points, his second straight double-digit contest. Wicks could have some deep-sleeper or streamer appeal against the Bears' defense in Week 3.

Rashod Bateman, Ravens (24%): Bateman was a popular streamer in Week 2 in the absence of Zay Flowers, and he certainly made good on his increased role. The veteran posted seven catches for 88 yards with one touchdown, which was good enough for 21.8 points, in a loss to the Saints. If Flowers were out in Week 3, Bateman would have value against the Cowboys.

Keon Coleman, Bills (5%): The Bills lost DJ Moore to a shoulder injury Thursday night, giving Coleman a chance to see more work in the passing attack. He performed well, posting six catches for 63 yards in a win over the Lions. Coleman also played 55 snaps in the contest. If Moore were unable to suit up in Week 3, Coleman could be a good streaming option against the Chargers. At this point, the Bills are calling Moore day to day heading into the new week.

Other Notable Wide Receivers

Tre Tucker, Raiders (30%): Tucker had seven targets, five catches, 119 yards, one touchdown, 22.9 fantasy points Sunday

Tucker had seven targets, five catches, 119 yards, one touchdown, 22.9 fantasy points Sunday Adonai Mitchell, Jets (13%): Mitchell recorded a team-high 12 targets, caught six passes and finished with 63 yards in Week 2

Mitchell recorded a team-high 12 targets, caught six passes and finished with 63 yards in Week 2 Germie Bernard, Steelers (7%): Bernard was targeted eight times and caught four passes in the absence of Michael Pittman Jr.

Tight Ends

Dalton Schultz, Texans (45%): Schultz was a popular streaming option this week with Nico Collins out of action, and he was better than advertised. The veteran hauled in 12 catches on 14 targets for 140 yards and scored 26 fantasy points in a loss to the Bengals. Reports suggest Collins could be out for at least one more week with an injured hamstring, so Schultz could be a viable starter for managers once again. He’ll face the Colts in Week 3 in an important AFC South contest.

Darren Waller, Panthers (9%): All Waller does is score touchdowns! One week after having a touchdown called back due to a penalty, the veteran found paydirt twice and scored 18.3 points in a win over the Falcons. While he’s not seeing a boatload of targets, it’s obvious Bryce Young looks in his direction in the red zone. At a thin position, that’s enough to add Waller.

Other Notable Tight Ends

Oronde Gadsden II, Chargers (34%): David Njoku injured; Gadsden scored a touchdown in Week 2 and could see more work in Week 3.

David Njoku injured; Gadsden scored a touchdown in Week 2 and could see more work in Week 3. Pat Freiermuth, Steelers (20%): Freiermuth could be a solid streamer based on a favorable matchup against the Bengals in Week 3.

Kickers

Evan McPherson, Bengals (57%): Leads all kickers in fantasy points after two weeks; has gone 6-for-6 in field-goal attempts so far.

Leads all kickers in fantasy points after two weeks; has gone 6-for-6 in field-goal attempts so far. Trey Smack, Packers (26%): Smack has scored 21 fantasy points in two weeks; faces a plus matchup against Atlanta in Week 3

Smack has scored 21 fantasy points in two weeks; faces a plus matchup against Atlanta in Week 3 Chase McLaughlin, Buccaneers (16%): McLaughlin has scored 27 combined points in the first two weeks; he’s a perfect 6-for-6 on field goals.

Defenses

Chiefs defense (40%): Favorable road matchup against the Dolphins in Week 3.

Favorable road matchup against the Dolphins in Week 3. Lions defense (37%): Favorable home matchup against the Jets in Week 3.

Favorable home matchup against the Jets in Week 3. Packers defense (33%): Favorable home matchup against the Falcons in Week 3.