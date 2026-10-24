Fantasy Football Week 7 Deep-Sleepers: Bam Knight, Caleb Douglas, and 3 Others

Last week's deep sleepers delivered for those who followed. Germie Bernard and Omar Cooper Jr. each posted more than 20 PPR fantasy points. Dameon Pierce also finished as a top-12 running back with 16 total touches and a touchdown, filling in for Saquon Barkley. Who might break out now in Week 7? Here are five capable options.

Bam Knight

The Cardinals did not have Jeremiyah Love active in Week 6. To address his absence, they took an unexpected route. Instead of giving most of the usage to Tyler Allgeier, they split it between Allgeier and Knight. The split was 20 snaps and 18 rushing attempts for Allgeier, and 16 snaps and 15 rushing attempts for Knight.

Knight earned fan praise for rushing for 80 yards, 42 more than Allgeier. He has little reason to lose the slim edge he earned last week. As of Saturday morning, Knight is currently my RB38 in Week 7's projections.

Caleb Douglas

Many fantasy owners dropped Douglas once he was sent to the injured reserve. According to Sleeper, he is now owned in under 20% of fantasy leagues. That will be a steal for your team if you add Douglas to your roster.

Douglas's snap rate was 91% over his two NFL games played. His target share was 18%. In that span, he caught 7 of 9 targets for 113 yards. He ranks 5th in Yards per Target among all qualified wide receivers.

Kendrick Bourne

Since the Cardinals traded Marvin Harrison Jr., Bourne has had exactly 7 targets and 5 receptions in each of his last two games. He has five red-zone targets and a 29.4% target share in those games.

The Broncos are the competition this weekend. They are just 16th in Yards per Target Allowed to slot wide receivers, where Bourne runs 69% of his routes. They are not a shutdown unit, and Bourne's value is underestimated given the recent volume.

Jaylin Noel

Even though the Texans added Marvin Harrison Jr., Noel saw no negative impact on his usage in Week 6. Noel ran 26 of 36 possible routes, the highest percentage of the season for the wide receiver.

Noel has caught all 14 of his targets over the last 4 games. Last week, he had 4 receptions for 107 yards and a touchdown. Noel has now scored in back-to-back games.

AJ Barner

The only Seahawk to run more routes than Barner this season is Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Barner runs a route on 79% of all passing plays.

Barner's scoring upside is what matters. He has only a 13% target share, but in the red zone he had 6 targets, a 24% target share. 26% of his total targets come in the red zone. His matchup is also favorable: the Chiefs are 4th-worst in fantasy points allowed to tight ends and have allowed 4 touchdowns to the position.

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