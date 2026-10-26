Fantasy Football Week 8 Waiver Wire Debate: Davis Allen vs. Mason Taylor

Two TEs on their respective teams, New York Jets TE Mason Taylor and Los Angeles Rams TE Davis Allen, each had breakout fantasy football performances in Week 7. With that, here is a breakdown of who fantasy managers should add between the two on the Week 8 fantasy waiver wire.

Davis Allen

Oct 25, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Los Angeles Rams tight end Davis Allen (87) makes a touchdown catch past Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses (35) in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Allen in Week 7 against the Las Vegas Raiders had four receptions for 20 yards and two TDs. In PPR fantasy formats for the week, he currently ranks as TE4, with Monday night’s game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys still looming. While Allen finding the end zone twice a game is not sustainable, Allen being one of Matthew Stafford’s favorite targets could be.

Rams WR2, Davante Adams, after an injury in Week 6, is set to be out for a long duration. He suffered a severe hamstring injury that is predicted to hold him out for 6-10 weeks. The immediate thought would be that with Adams out, another WR would step up and see an extreme rise in usage. Although that was not the case at least in Week 7.

The highest snap percentage in Week 7 that a WR saw, not including Los Angeles WR1 Puka Nacua, was Konata Mumpfield, who played in 43% of snaps. That is actually fewer snaps than he played with Adams available for the bulk of the Rams' Week 6 game. He played in 47% of snaps in that contest.

Allen, among all the Rams WRs and TEs, saw the biggest rise in his snap share from Week 6 to Week 7. He played in 31% of snaps in Week 6 and in 69% of snaps in Week 7. With the Rams having one of the more dynamic passing games in the league with Stafford at QB, Allen, if given a similar workload moving forward, could eventually find his way to being a must-start fantasy TE.

Mason Taylor

Oct 25, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets tight end Mason Taylor (85) celebrates after catching a pass against the Miami Dolphins during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While all eyes were on rookie TE Kenyon Sadiq after his early fantasy success, the more valuable fantasy Jets TE recently has been Taylor. In Week 7, he had his best statistical game of 2026, logging five receptions on six targets for 62 yards and two TDs. In PPR fantasy formats, for the week, he ranked as TE2.

Taylor did not see a dramatic rise in snaps from Week 6 to Week 7. He has consistently logged a similar snap share throughout the season. Through the five games he has been available, he has had an average snap share of 57.8%. In Week 7, he played in 63% of snaps. So there is nothing there for fantasy managers to put any stock in.

One major concern with Taylor having any sort of solid fantasy success moving forward is the logo on the side of his helmet. New York is not home to an electric pass game. It has been rather dull. They are averaging the seventh-fewest pass attempts per game in the NFL: 29.6.

Final Verdict

When it comes to who fantasy managers should prioritize on the Week 8 waiver wire between Allen and Taylor, they should go after Allen.

With Adams out, Allen has a much higher fantasy ceiling with the available volume up for grabs in the Rams' pass game. Taylor, with his consistent usage, may have a slightly higher floor, but with Allen’s fantasy potential, it is better to take the risk on him, especially with how much New York uses their pass game.

The Rams are averaging the third-most pass attempts per game in the NFL, 40.1, and the third-most passing yards per game, 274.1.

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