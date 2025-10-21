Fantasy Football Week 8 Waiver Wire Debate: Kayshon Boutte vs Xavier Legette
No position has better sleeper value than that of the wide receiver. Each team starts three of them and even then, a bench player can find breakout value in their offense. We have seen this over and over and it will continue to happen. Anyway, two receivers that have been breaking out have been Kayshon Boutte and Xavier Legette. The Patriots and the Panthers have stepped up on offense and these guys have benefited. We now debate their value as waiver wire pickups.
The Case for Kayshon Boutte
Stefon Diggs may lead this team in catches and yards, but he does not lead this team in touchdowns. Boutte has four touchdowns, which is 33% of those in this passing offense. He clearly has a rapport with Drake Maye that is paying dividends.
Boutte has just a 13% target share, but he has been a very explosive player on this offense. His average depth of reception is 17.8 yards and his catch rate has been 80%. This is all great stuff, but you also have to understand that he is likely to come back down to earth a little bit. Even the best players in the NFL cannot maintain to be this efficient.
Despite a heat check on Boutte, he is the number two pass catcher on this offense. So long as the Patriots maintain their borderline top 10 offensive status, Boutte has weekly start 'em sit 'em value. We hope that he gets more involved other than the occasional deep ball.
The Case for Xavier Legette
The former first round pick has struggled to make his mark on the Panthers, but he has finally broken out of the last few games. In Week 5, Legette has just three targets, but he did reel in his first touchdown of the year. In Week 6, he struggled but he was back in Week 7 with 11 Targets, 9 Receptions, 92 Yards, and 1 Touchdown. Though volatile output, Legette is the number two pass catcher in Carolina.
Success tends to equal more playing time and efficiency. Legette has had success, so we will expect him to remain more heavily involved. He has not snapped only less than 73% in any game he has played this year, so surely they plan on him to be a big impact. It appears to me that Legette has massive upside as a waiver wire add.
Waiver Wire Debate: Kayshon Boutte vs Xavier Legette
Both players are WR2 in their offenses. Both players are also with a lot of competition in their wide receiver rooms. Boutte has Demario Douglas, Mack Hollins, and Kyle Williams behind him. Legette has Hunter Renfrow, Jimmy Horn Jr., and Jalen Coker behind him. In fact, Coker adds a bit of risk as he has shown great promise prior to getting injured.
Truth be honest, both of these players have great upside and both would make great pickups. I see Boutte to have less risk, so I would prefer him, but by a slim margin. He is more efficient and a better player on paper, so we will roll with him, not to mention that the Patriots have the better coaching, quarterback, and overall offense.
Pickup Kayshon Boutte for higher upside.