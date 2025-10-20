Kaysho Boutte and Xavier Legette Lead Week 8 Wide Receiver Waiver Wire Pickups
As we move past Week 7, we must now look ahead to Week 8 and beyond. That starts with our waiver wire. The wide receivers have been tough this season because there have been so many injuries to both our star fantasy wideouts and their star quarterbacks. Next week, six teams have are on a bye. That will leave fantasy owners without stud wideouts like Amon-Ra St. Brown, Puka Nacua, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. We are going to have to find a way to fill out our fantasy lineup. These are the wide receiver waiver wire pickups for Week 8.
Kayshon Boutte, New England Patriots
The Patriots' WR corps has been tough to figure out this season, but Boutte looks to be cementing his role in the offense. In Week 6, he caught five passes for 93 yards and two touchdowns, and in Week 7 he caught two passes for 55 yards and a TD. He's now caught 20 passes this season for 356 yards and four touchdowns. Stefon Diggs is still the top wide receiver option in New England, but Drake Maye spreads the ball around a lot, and Boutte could also be a solid option in Week 8 against the Cleveland Browns and moving forward.
Chimere Dike, Tennessee Titans
With Calvin Ridley sidelined in Week 7, it ended up being Dike who led them in receiving. He caught all four of his targets for 70 yards and a TD. Elic Ayomanor saw more targets with five, but wasn't nearly as productive. It's tough to trust a wide receiver in this WR corps or even this passing attack as a whole, however, rookie quarterback Cam Ward has seen an uptick in production in recent weeks, and the Titans play the Indianapolis Colts next week, who have allowed the most fantasy points to wide receivers in the league this season.
Parker Washington, Jacksonville Jaguars
Washington saw 10 targets in Sunday morning's game in London and caught four passes for 52 yards. He's now seen 35 targets in the past six games, which he has turned into 207 yards and a TD. The production hasn't quite been there, but with Trevor Lawrence and Brian Thomas Jr still not clicking, there is a role for him in Jacksonville where he could see a decent amount of volume. This was the second time this season that he's seen double-digit targets in a game. He's not a bad option for a speculative add while the Jaguars are on their bye in Week 8 if you have room on your roster.
Xavier Legette, Carolina Panthers
Legette has been playing well and had a huge game in Week 7. He was the team's top receiver, and caught nine of his 11 targets for 92 yards and a TD. Jalen Coker did return this week, but didn't catch a single pass. There is a chance that Legette is finally coming into his own and could be a major part of the Panthers' passing attack moving forward. Next week, he matches up against the Buffalo Bills, who he could have a solid game against if he sees anything close to the volume he saw in Week 7.
Malik Washington, Miami Dolphins
It feels like Mike McDaniel and the Dolphins' are just grasping for straws at this point. However, one of those straws happens to be Washington. His eight targets in Week 7 was twice as many as any other wide receiver on the team. He only caught four passes for 30 yards, but the volume can't just be ignored. Miami plays the Atlanta Falcons this week, who have allowed the second-fewest fantasy points in the league to wide receivers, but as more of a gadget guy, Washington could be better suited for the matchup.