Fantasy Football Week 9 Waiver Watch: Top 5 Defense/Special Teams Waiver Wire Adds

Fantasy Football Week 9 Defense/Special Teams Streamers: Top 5 D/ST Waiver Wire Adds

Streaming a defense/special teams unit remains one of the sharpest ways to out-scout your league mates as the fantasy football season pushes past the midway point. While reactive managers scramble to make D/ST adds and drops, savvy fantasy managers zero in on high-leverage defensive factors: sack-chasing front sevens, turnover-prone quarterbacks, home-field advantages, and struggling offensive lines.

As we navigate through another busy slate, finding the right streaming matchup can make all the difference. Let's dig into the top five D/ST streamer targets available on the waiver wire for Week 9.

Top 5 Week 9 D/ST Waiver Wire Targets

Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) celebrates a play against Minnesota Vikings during the second half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Detroit Lions D/ST at Miami Dolphins

The Lions head on the road for Week 9, but they have a great matchup against a struggling Miami Dolphins squad. The Dolphins offense gives up the 5th-most fantasy points to opposing team defenses (averaging 7.9 points per game to D/ST units). While playing away from home is rarely ideal, Detroit’s defensive front makes them a high-ceiling option against an error-prone Miami unit that continues to search for answers offensively.

New York Giants D/ST at Philadelphia Eagles

The Giants hit the road for an NFC East divisional clash against a Philadelphia Eagles team that has looked completely lost on offense this year. With Jalen Hurts out for the season and DeVonta Smith potentially out this week, the Eagles offense is a perfect waiver wire target. For fantasy managers looking to stream this week, targeting a reeling divisional rival on a downward spiral offers the kind of multi-sack, turnover-heavy upside that can win you a weekly matchup.

Dallas Cowboys D/ST vs. Indianapolis Colts

Let’s be entirely transparent: starting the Cowboys defense carries a heavy dose of volatility. Yet, they catch a massive break by hosting a hapless Indianapolis Colts offense. Adding even more intrigue, a trade deadline deal of Jonathan Taylor could leave Indianapolis entirely devoid of an offensive identity. If you're desperate for a ceiling play in a thinner streaming week, banking on a juicy matchup against a depleted Colts team could pay off massively.

Buffalo Bills D/ST at Minnesota Vikings

Admittedly, trusting the Bills defense on the road comes with some inherent risk. However, this play is entirely about the opponent. Buffalo draws a Minnesota Vikings offense that has looked punchless and struggled to sustain drives. If you're looking for a unit that can capitalize on stalled drives and low-scoring game scripts, the Bills make for a sound plug-and-play choice.

New Orleans Saints D/ST vs. Cleveland Browns

The Saints haven't exactly blown anyone away defensively this season, but they roll into Week 9 rested and ready after coming off their bye week. New Orleans gets the benefit of a home game against a Cleveland Browns offense that isn't lighting up the scoreboard or protecting the football. With extra time to prepare under a favorable home environment, the Saints profile as a reliable high-floor streaming option to target if you need stability on your roster this week.