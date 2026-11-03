Skip to main content
Fantasy Sports

Fantasy Football Week 9 Waiver Watch: Top 5 Defense/Special Teams Waiver Wire Adds

Looking to stream your fantasy football defense in Week 9? Check out the best five D/ST options to target on the waiver wire this week.
Nick Raducanu|
New York Giants linebacker Arvell Reese (52) celebrates after blocking a pass, Sunday, October 4, 2026, in East Rutherford.
New York Giants linebacker Arvell Reese (52) celebrates after blocking a pass, Sunday, October 4, 2026, in East Rutherford. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In this story:

New York GiantsDetroit LionsBuffalo Bills | News, Scores, Schedules & StandingsNew Orleans SaintsDallas Cowboys | News, Scores, Schedules & Standings

Fantasy Football Week 9 Defense/Special Teams Streamers: Top 5 D/ST Waiver Wire Adds

Streaming a defense/special teams unit remains one of the sharpest ways to out-scout your league mates as the fantasy football season pushes past the midway point. While reactive managers scramble to make D/ST adds and drops, savvy fantasy managers zero in on high-leverage defensive factors: sack-chasing front sevens, turnover-prone quarterbacks, home-field advantages, and struggling offensive lines.

As we navigate through another busy slate, finding the right streaming matchup can make all the difference. Let's dig into the top five D/ST streamer targets available on the waiver wire for Week 9.

Top 5 Week 9 D/ST Waiver Wire Targets

The Detroit Lions defense/special teams is a great Week 9 waiver wire target for fantasy football managers streaming D/ST
Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (97) celebrates a play against Minnesota Vikings during the second half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Detroit Lions D/ST at Miami Dolphins

The Lions head on the road for Week 9, but they have a great matchup against a struggling Miami Dolphins squad. The Dolphins offense gives up the 5th-most fantasy points to opposing team defenses (averaging 7.9 points per game to D/ST units). While playing away from home is rarely ideal, Detroit’s defensive front makes them a high-ceiling option against an error-prone Miami unit that continues to search for answers offensively.

New York Giants D/ST at Philadelphia Eagles

The Giants hit the road for an NFC East divisional clash against a Philadelphia Eagles team that has looked completely lost on offense this year. With Jalen Hurts out for the season and DeVonta Smith potentially out this week, the Eagles offense is a perfect waiver wire target. For fantasy managers looking to stream this week, targeting a reeling divisional rival on a downward spiral offers the kind of multi-sack, turnover-heavy upside that can win you a weekly matchup.

Dallas Cowboys D/ST vs. Indianapolis Colts

Let’s be entirely transparent: starting the Cowboys defense carries a heavy dose of volatility. Yet, they catch a massive break by hosting a hapless Indianapolis Colts offense. Adding even more intrigue, a trade deadline deal of Jonathan Taylor could leave Indianapolis entirely devoid of an offensive identity. If you're desperate for a ceiling play in a thinner streaming week, banking on a juicy matchup against a depleted Colts team could pay off massively.

Buffalo Bills D/ST at Minnesota Vikings

Admittedly, trusting the Bills defense on the road comes with some inherent risk. However, this play is entirely about the opponent. Buffalo draws a Minnesota Vikings offense that has looked punchless and struggled to sustain drives. If you're looking for a unit that can capitalize on stalled drives and low-scoring game scripts, the Bills make for a sound plug-and-play choice.

New Orleans Saints D/ST vs. Cleveland Browns

The Saints haven't exactly blown anyone away defensively this season, but they roll into Week 9 rested and ready after coming off their bye week. New Orleans gets the benefit of a home game against a Cleveland Browns offense that isn't lighting up the scoreboard or protecting the football. With extra time to prepare under a favorable home environment, the Saints profile as a reliable high-floor streaming option to target if you need stability on your roster this week.

Add us as a preferred source on Google
Published | Modified
Nick Raducanu
NICK RADUCANU

Once a top-ranked fantasy gamer on ESPN, Nick Raducanu has been playing fantasy sports for over 25 years. His written fantasy coverage includes stops at Rotoworld, Rotowire, and The New York Times.

Home/Waiver Wire