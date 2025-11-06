Tre Tucker, Christian Watson, And 3 More Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Streamers For Week 10
Week 10 is here, and the waiver wire is full of wide receivers ready to step up for fantasy managers dealing with injuries or bye weeks. These “streamers,” often available in more than half of leagues, can be sneaky one-week plays that give your lineup an edge.
Before we dive into this week’s list, don’t forget to check out last week’s list here. Now, let’s break down the top WR streamers for Week 10 who could help you secure a win this week.
Las Vegas Raiders Tre Tucker 43%
Tucker has been a solid fantasy performer this season, currently ranked as the WR29 and averaging 12.7 fantasy points per game. A big part of that success came from his massive Week 3 outing, where he posted 40.9 fantasy points on 8 catches for 145 yards and 3 touchdowns. Since that breakout performance, however, he’s only topped 10 points twice—scoring 11.1 in Week 5 and 12.0 in Week 6. In his last two games, he’s managed just 8.3 points in Week 7 and 6.9 in Week 9. With the Raiders trading Jakobi Meyers to the Jaguars this week, Tucker could see an uptick in targets. He faces the Broncos on Thursday Night Football, making him a worthwhile pickup if he’s still available.
Green Bay Packers Christian Watson 27%
Christian Watson has only played in two games this season, but he’s shown promise in both appearances. He posted 12.5 fantasy points in Week 8 on four catches for 85 yards, followed by 7.8 points in Week 9 on two catches for 58 yards. The Packers face the Eagles on Monday Night Football this week, and with star tight end Tucker Kraft sidelined by injury, this could be the perfect opportunity for Watson to step up and produce. Scoop him up now while you can.
New York Giants Darius Slayton 28%
Veteran wide receiver Darius Slayton is now in his seventh season with the New York Giants. He entered the year as the team’s WR3 behind Malik Nabers and Wan’Dale Robinson, but with Nabers out for the season, Slayton has seen a noticeable uptick in production. In Week 9 against the 49ers, he posted his best game of the season with 5 catches on 7 targets for 62 yards, totaling 11.2 fantasy points. Slayton has also seen at least 4 targets in every game since Week 3. With steady volume and an upcoming Week 10 matchup against the Chicago Bears, Slayton could be a solid plug-and-play option this week.
Indianapolis Colts Alec Pierce 32%
Alec Pierce has been a solid fantasy contributor so far this season. He currently ranks as the WR43 despite missing two games due to injury, averaging 10.6 fantasy points per game. Pierce is coming off a strong Week 9 performance, seeing 13 targets and catching 5 for 115 yards, totaling 17.5 fantasy points. He also saw 10 targets in Week 7, catching 5 for 98 yards and 14.8 points. With the Colts trading wide receiver Adonai Mitchell to the Jets this week, Pierce should see an even larger role in the offense, though he was already ahead of Mitchell on the depth chart. The Colts face the Falcons in Berlin this week, and Pierce has a great chance to deliver another solid outing.
New England Patriots DeMario Douglas 11%
Douglas is coming off his best game of the season, posting 20 fantasy points on 4 catches for 106 yards and a touchdown in Week 9. He now heads into a Week 10 matchup against the Buccaneers. While Douglas has been inconsistent this season—currently ranked as the WR55 and averaging 7.0 points per game—he could look to build on last week’s breakout performance. Consider starting him in your lineup this week.