Fantasy Sports

Malik Washington, Alec Pierce, And 3 More Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Streamers For Week 9

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Malik Washington and Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce both have a chance to score big in Week 9. They headline this week’s wide receiver streamers, along with three other targets.

Ryan Shea

Aug 23, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Malik Washington (6) runs with the football against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium.
Aug 23, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Malik Washington (6) runs with the football against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
In this story:

Week 9 is here, and the waiver wire is full of wide receivers ready to step up for fantasy managers dealing with injuries or bye weeks. These “streamers,” often available in more than half of leagues, can be sneaky one-week plays that give your lineup an edge.

Before we dive into this week’s list, don’t forget to check out last week’s list here. Now, let’s break down the top WR streamers for Week 9 who could help you secure a win this week.

Miami Dolphins Malik Washington 18%

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Malik Washington fantasy football streamer
Oct 12, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Malik Washington (6) returns the football against Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Troy Dye (43) during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Washington enters Thursday Night Football as the Dolphins’ No. 2 wide receiver, set to face a Baltimore Ravens defense that has surrendered the second-most fantasy points to opposing wideouts this season. He’s logged 262 snaps this year—second among Miami receivers behind Jaylen Waddle’s 378 and ahead of Nick Westbrook-Ikhine’s 244. Washington has also seen seven red-zone targets, just one shy of Waddle’s eight. With that usage and matchup, he has a strong chance to find the end zone Thursday night and could be a sneaky, high-upside start in fantasy lineups this week.

Indianapolis Colts Alec Pierce 11%

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce fantasy football streamer
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) signals a first down after a catch Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, against the Arizona Cardinals at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. / Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Pierce has posted at least 8.9 fantasy points and five targets in back-to-back weeks, and he’s scored 10.7 or more points in three of his six games this season. He faces a Steelers defense that has allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers. With the Colts off to a strong 7-1 start, look for Pierce to remain a key part of their offense as they push for another win—and a solid fantasy performance this week.

Las Vegas Raiders Tre Tucker 41%

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker fantasy football streamer
Oct 12, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) makes a catch during the first half against the Tennessee Titans at Allegiant Stadium. / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Tucker has seen at least five targets and scored 8.3 or more fantasy points in each of the past three weeks. He now faces the Jaguars, who have allowed the seventh-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers. His upside is clear—he exploded for 40.9 fantasy points in Week 3, catching eight passes for 145 yards and three touchdowns. Coming off a Week 8 bye, Tucker is a solid flier this week with real big-play potential.

Pittsburgh Steelers Calvin Austin III 9%

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Calvin Austin III fantasy football streamer
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Calvin Austin III (19) scores a touchdown in the fourth quarter, Sunday, September 7, 2025, in East Rutherford. / Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

 Calvin Austin III has a favorable matchup this week against the Colts, who have allowed the third-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers. He ranks second among Steelers receivers in snap counts with 217, behind DK Metcalf’s 363 and ahead of Roman Wilson’s 121. Austin is also second on the team in targets with 23, trailing only Metcalf’s 43, and second in red-zone targets with two, behind Metcalf’s six. Given his role and matchup, Austin is a strong sleeper play this week—don’t hesitate to plug him into your fantasy lineup.

Tennessee Titans Chimere Dike 15%

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Chimere Dike fantasy football streamer
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Chimere Dike (17) got his first touchdown against the New England Patriots during the first quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025. / Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dike is coming off his two best performances of the season, scoring 16.9 fantasy points in Week 7 and 16.4 in Week 8. He currently ranks third on the Titans in total snaps with 247, trailing Elic Ayomanor (409) and Calvin Ridley (249), but ahead of Van Jefferson (225). Dike is also third on the team in targets with 30, behind Ayomanor’s 47 and Ridley’s 35. Notably, he leads the Titans in red-zone targets with six—surpassing Ayomanor (4), Jefferson (2), and Ridley (1). With that level of usage and scoring opportunity, Dike has a strong chance to find the end zone this week against the Chargers and could be a reliable addition to your fantasy lineup.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News

feed

Published |Modified
Ryan Shea
RYAN SHEA

Ryan Shea is a seasoned sports enthusiast with a sharp eye for strategy and a deep love for the game—no matter the sport. Whether he’s analyzing roster moves or spotting trends before they hit the headlines, Ryan brings a unique mix of research, instinct, and insider perspective to his writing. With over a decade of experience dominating fantasy leagues, he knows what it takes to build championship-caliber lineups. A diehard fan of all things New York, Ryan proudly reps the Jets, Yankees, Knicks, and Rangers—win or lose.

Home/Waiver Wire