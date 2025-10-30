Malik Washington, Alec Pierce, And 3 More Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Streamers For Week 9
Week 9 is here, and the waiver wire is full of wide receivers ready to step up for fantasy managers dealing with injuries or bye weeks. These “streamers,” often available in more than half of leagues, can be sneaky one-week plays that give your lineup an edge.
Before we dive into this week’s list, don’t forget to check out last week’s list here. Now, let’s break down the top WR streamers for Week 9 who could help you secure a win this week.
Miami Dolphins Malik Washington 18%
Washington enters Thursday Night Football as the Dolphins’ No. 2 wide receiver, set to face a Baltimore Ravens defense that has surrendered the second-most fantasy points to opposing wideouts this season. He’s logged 262 snaps this year—second among Miami receivers behind Jaylen Waddle’s 378 and ahead of Nick Westbrook-Ikhine’s 244. Washington has also seen seven red-zone targets, just one shy of Waddle’s eight. With that usage and matchup, he has a strong chance to find the end zone Thursday night and could be a sneaky, high-upside start in fantasy lineups this week.
Indianapolis Colts Alec Pierce 11%
Pierce has posted at least 8.9 fantasy points and five targets in back-to-back weeks, and he’s scored 10.7 or more points in three of his six games this season. He faces a Steelers defense that has allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers. With the Colts off to a strong 7-1 start, look for Pierce to remain a key part of their offense as they push for another win—and a solid fantasy performance this week.
Las Vegas Raiders Tre Tucker 41%
Tucker has seen at least five targets and scored 8.3 or more fantasy points in each of the past three weeks. He now faces the Jaguars, who have allowed the seventh-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers. His upside is clear—he exploded for 40.9 fantasy points in Week 3, catching eight passes for 145 yards and three touchdowns. Coming off a Week 8 bye, Tucker is a solid flier this week with real big-play potential.
Pittsburgh Steelers Calvin Austin III 9%
Calvin Austin III has a favorable matchup this week against the Colts, who have allowed the third-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers. He ranks second among Steelers receivers in snap counts with 217, behind DK Metcalf’s 363 and ahead of Roman Wilson’s 121. Austin is also second on the team in targets with 23, trailing only Metcalf’s 43, and second in red-zone targets with two, behind Metcalf’s six. Given his role and matchup, Austin is a strong sleeper play this week—don’t hesitate to plug him into your fantasy lineup.
Tennessee Titans Chimere Dike 15%
Dike is coming off his two best performances of the season, scoring 16.9 fantasy points in Week 7 and 16.4 in Week 8. He currently ranks third on the Titans in total snaps with 247, trailing Elic Ayomanor (409) and Calvin Ridley (249), but ahead of Van Jefferson (225). Dike is also third on the team in targets with 30, behind Ayomanor’s 47 and Ridley’s 35. Notably, he leads the Titans in red-zone targets with six—surpassing Ayomanor (4), Jefferson (2), and Ridley (1). With that level of usage and scoring opportunity, Dike has a strong chance to find the end zone this week against the Chargers and could be a reliable addition to your fantasy lineup.