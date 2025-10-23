Xavier Legette, Kayshon Boutte, And 3 More Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Streamers For Week 8
Week 8 is here, and the waiver wire is packed with wide receivers ready to step up for fantasy managers dealing with injuries or bye weeks. These “streamers”, usually available in over half of leagues, can be sneaky one-week plays that give your lineup an edge.
Before we get into this week’s list, don’t forget to check out last week’s hits here. Let’s dive into the top WR streamers for Week 8 that could help you grab another win.
Carolina Panthers Xavier Legette 32.2%
Legette made a big statement last week after being mostly quiet earlier in the season. He posted his best performance of the year with 24.2 fantasy points on 9 catches from 11 targets for 92 yards and a touchdown. His previous best came in Week 5, when he had 2 catches on 3 targets for 31 yards and a touchdown.
Overall, Legette has 17 catches on 31 targets with 2 touchdowns, averaging 8.6 fantasy points per game. He is clearly the Panthers’ WR2 behind rookie Tetaroia McMillan in a surging offense. Legette could look to build on his recent performance in Week 8 against the Bills, making him a strong option to add if you need a wide receiver this week.
New England Patriots Kayshon Boutte 30.1%
Kayshon Boutte has been on a strong fantasy stretch recently. In Week 7 against the Titans, he scored 13.5 fantasy points on 2 catches from 2 targets for 55 yards and a touchdown. The week before, he hauled in 5 of 5 targets for 93 yards and 2 touchdowns.
He’s currently ranked as the WR29 in fantasy, averaging 11.4 points per game, with 20 catches on 25 targets for 356 yards and 4 touchdowns overall. Each week, he’s developed more chemistry with QB Drake Maye and has become a key contributor in the offense.
This week, he faces the Cleveland Browns, who boast a solid defense but have struggled to win games, sitting at 2-5. There should be opportunities for Boutte to make plays, making him a strong add for your lineup this week.
Atlanta Falcons Darnell Mooney 45.2%
Darnell Mooney posted his season-high fantasy points in Week 7 with 9.8, recording 3 catches on 5 targets for 68 yards after missing Week 6 with a hamstring injury. Earlier in the season, he saw as many as 11 targets in Week 4, catching 4 of them for 44 yards.
Overall, Mooney has 10 receptions on 21 targets for 147 yards this season and has shown plenty of big-play ability. He is firmly Atlanta’s WR2, ranking second in wide receiver snaps with 199, behind only Drake London’s 367, and has maintained this role despite missing three games.
If he’s available in your league, he’s worth adding. In Week 8, he faces the Miami Dolphins, who are 1-6 on the season, which should create plenty of scoring opportunities.
Houston Texans Jayden Higgins 20.3%
With Nico Collins and Christian Kirk out, he’s the best remaining wide receiver among Xavier Hutchinson, Jaylin Noel, and himself, thanks to his higher upside. Last week, he played 48 snaps (63%) but failed to record a catch on three targets. On the surface, that doesn’t seem encouraging for the young second-round rookie. However, his previous involvement and flashes of potential are promising.
So far this season, he’s caught 9 of 13 targets for 121 yards and a touchdown, ranking third among Texans wide receivers in snaps behind Nico Collins and Xavier Hutchinson. If you’re looking for a high-upside flex play this week, he’s worth a spot in your lineup.
Miami Dolphins Malik Washington 13.1%
Washington has emerged as the WR2 in Miami since Tyreek Hill’s injury in Week 4 and was already seeing solid involvement before that. He’s drawn at least five targets in five of the seven games he’s played this season, including a season-high eight targets in Week 7.
Overall, Washington has 21 receptions on 33 targets for 99 yards. While the efficiency hasn’t been great, his Week 8 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons could work in his favor, especially if the defense focuses on containing Jaylen Waddle. Washington should see plenty of opportunities and is worth a look as a flex play this week.