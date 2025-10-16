Tez Johnson, Josh Reynolds, And 3 More Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Streamers For Week 7
We’re heading into Week 7 of the NFL season, and there are plenty of wide receiver options on the waiver wire ready to step in for injured players or those on a bye week. These players, typically rostered in fewer than 50% of leagues, are known as “weekly streamers”: short-term, plug-and-play options that can give your lineup a boost when you need it most.
Before we dive into this week’s list, be sure to check out last week’s recommendations here. Now, let’s break down the top WR streaming options for Week 7 to help you rack up points and secure a win in your matchup.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tez Johnson 13.7 %
With Emeka Egbuka and Chris Godwin out, Tez Johnson should have the best opportunity to shine in their absence. He led all Buccaneers wide receivers in Week 6 with 38 total snaps, accounting for 72% of the offensive plays. Egbuka followed with 28 snaps (53%) before leaving the game with an injury, and Sterling Shepard played 26 snaps (49%).
In a limited sample size, Johnson has already shown flashes of his potential. He recorded 4 catches on 4 targets for 59 yards (9.9 fantasy points) in Week 5, and 1 catch on 3 targets for 45 yards and a touchdown (11.5 fantasy points) in Week 6.
With Mike Evans set to return and likely draw coverage from opposing CB1s, Johnson could benefit from softer matchups and showcase his big-play ability. He’s worth a look as a potential Week 7 sleeper.
New York Jets Josh Reynolds 1.4 %
With Garrett Wilson injured, Josh Reynolds steps in as the de facto WR1 for the Jets. The offense has struggled this season. New York ranks last in the NFL in passing yards with just 865 total yards, averaging 144.2 per game. Nearly half of those yards (395, or 46%) have gone to Wilson, and with him sidelined, those targets now need to be redistributed.
That’s where Reynolds comes in. Despite missing two weeks, he ranks second on the team in snaps (215), behind only Wilson’s 364. He’s also second among wide receivers in targets (12), catching 8 passes for 72 yards on the season.
While those numbers are modest, Reynolds is now in line for a much larger workload. He should see a significant uptick in opportunities in Week 7 and beyond, as long as Wilson remains out.
Los Angeles Rams Tutu Atwell 2.8 %
With Puka Nacua sidelined, Tutu Atwell becomes the top candidate to step up in his absence. Although teammate Jordan Whittington has played the third-most snaps among Rams receivers this season (238, behind Nacua’s 322 and Adams’ 291), he primarily serves as a blocking receiver. Whittington has just 10 receptions for 112 yards despite appearing in every game this season.
Atwell, meanwhile, has shown big-play potential, recording 3 catches on 6 targets for 160 yards and a touchdown over Weeks 4 and 5 before missing Week 6 with a hamstring injury. Heading into Week 7, Atwell has an opportunity to showcase his explosive ability and should be strongly considered for fantasy football lineups.
Chicago Bears Luther Burden III 9.7 %
With DJ Moore banged up and potentially missing Week 7, Burden III could be an intriguing option for fantasy managers. In Week 6, Burden III caught 4 passes on 4 targets for 51 yards (9.1 fantasy points), despite limited opportunities, playing just 15 snaps (23% of offensive plays).
This isn’t the first time he’s flashed his potential. In Week 3, he recorded 3 catches on 3 targets for 101 yards and a touchdown (19.8 fantasy points). Burden III has been operating as the Bears’ WR4 so far this season, but that could soon change, as WR3 Olamide Zaccheus has struggled to produce.
The Bears face the Saints in Week 7, a team that has allowed the 10th-most fantasy points to wide receivers this season. This matchup gives Burden III a significant opportunity to continue showcasing his skills.
Tennessee Titans Elic Ayomanor 24.4%
Ayomanor has remained consistently involved in the Titans’ offense, even as his production has dipped in recent weeks. His best performances came in Weeks 2 and 3, when he caught 4 of 6 targets for 56 yards and a touchdown (15.6 fantasy points) in Week 2, followed by 4 receptions on 5 targets for 38 yards and another score (13.8 fantasy points) in Week 3.
Since then, he’s posted 6.4, 3.8, and 5.7 points in Weeks 4–6. Despite the slowdown, Ayomanor leads all Titans wide receivers in snaps (291), ranks second on the team in targets (34) behind Calvin Ridley (35), and is second in red-zone looks (3) behind Chimere Dike (6).
He’ll face the Patriots in Week 7, and if he’s still available on your waiver wire, now’s the time to scoop him up—he could be in line for a solid outing this week.