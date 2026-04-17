Gary Sanchez, Dylan Crews Among Top Week 4 Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups

Week 4 in the free agent pool could lead to some sneaky hitting upgrades for the fantasy teams looking to churn some underperforming players. It’s always dangerous putting the best players into the waiver pool, and over-managing early in the season can lead to roster mistakes. Here’s a look at some free-agent hitting options in 12-team leagues:

Catchers

Milwaukee Brewers designated hitter Gary Sanchez (99) reacts after hitting a home run during the seventh inning against the Washington Nationals at American Family Field. | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Gary Sanchez, Milwaukee Brewers (45 % Rostered)

The 15-team high-stakes market has been picking off Sanchez as a C2 option over the past couple of weeks due to four catchers already on the injured list – Adley Rutschman, Gabriel Moreno, Alejandro Kirk, and Kyle Teel. The Brewers lost Christian Yelich for at least a month, giving Sanchez a chance to pick up more at-bats at three positions (C, 1B, and DH).

When in the lineup, Milwaukee has been hitting him fourth or fifth in most games. Twelve games into this season, Sanchez already has five home runs and nine RBIs over 33 at-bats while taking nine walks and striking out 11 times. Over his last 609 at-bats, covering four years, he hit .223 with 83 runs, 40 home runs, and 117 RBIs, which screams power upgrade for the fantasy teams trailing in home runs out of the gate. He should be rostered as a C2 in all 12-team formats until Yelich returns.

Luis Campusano, San Diego Padres (0% Rostered)

Campusano played his 10th game at catcher on Thursday night, helping him lose the UT-only qualification that he started the year with in some formats. He’s riding a seven-game hitting streak (8-for-22 with five runs, one home run, and five RBIs over 22 at-bats), with one walk and four strikeouts. The Padres failed to commit to him over his first six seasons with at-bats in the majors (.240/70/17/77 over 546 at-bats), but the sum of his stats projected well, except for batting average, for a C2 option.

Over the past couple of seasons, I’ve chased around Campusano in NL-only leagues and as a deep bench option in draft champion formats. His success in his career at AAA (.309/206/56/215/3 over 1,085 at-bats) paints a higher ceiling. With Freddy Fermin taking a foul tip off the mask on Wednesday night, Campusano should get a better short-term audition for playing time for the Padres. His strikeout rate has been favorable in the majors (16.7%) and at AAA (18.0%). There’s more here than meets the eye, but he must secure at least four starts a week to earn C2 value in shallow formats.

First Basemen

Atlanta Braves designated hitter Dominic Smith (8) celebrates a home run during the third inning at Chase Field. | Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

Dominic Smith, Atlanta Braves (1% Rostered)

The beat of Smith’s bat continues to produce for the Braves, forcing Atlanta to get him as much playing time as possible. Over his last five starts (over six games), he went 9-for-17 with three runs, one home run, and nine RBIs. Smith has been on the field for 42 at-bats over 15 games, leading to a .381 batting average with nine runs, three home runs, and 15 RBIs. He’s taken only two walks, but pitchers have finished off with a strikeout six times.

On the downside, Smith has only had two at-bats (no hits and a strikeout) against a left-handed pitcher. In his career, his batting average has been almost the same vs. righties (.253) and lefties (.250), but he only has nine home runs over 509 at-bats against left-handed pitching. So far this year, Smith has had the highest exit velocity (91.4) in his career despite barreling three balls over 37 events. I like his direction, but he appears to be a minor manage unless the Braves give him some leash against lefties.

Luke Raley, Seattle Mariners (49% Rostered)

An injury to Victor Robles had opened up more at-bats for Raley, and he has responded in a big way over his last five games (11-for-19 with three runs, one home run, and five RBIs. His strikeout rate (36.4%) says his success will come to an end, and Raley has yet to add stolen bases to his stat line in 2026. He is another bat with a platoon profile (1-for-2 with one strikeout) so far this year. Over 176 career at-bats vs. left-handed pitching, Raley is hitting .182 with 17 runs, four home runs, eight RBIs, and two steals. Seattle matches up with nine right-handed pitchers over their next 12 games.

Second Basemen

Baltimore Orioles second baseman Jeremiah Jackson (82) throws to first base run the eighth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Jeremiah Jackson, Baltimore Orioles (2% Rostered)

Over the past seven games, Jackson has pushed his way up the Orioles' depth chart, suggesting a starting role somewhere, even when Jackson Holiday returns. He has 12 hits over his last 28 at-bats with five hits, four home runs, and 10 RBIs. His rise to stardom started in 2025 at AAA (.377 over 162 at-bats with 29 runs, 11 home runs, 22 RBIs, and nine steals). Between AA, AAA, and Baltimore last season, Jackson hit .301 over 509 at-bats with 67 runs, 20 home runs, 62 RBIs, and 11 steals. For now, he should be treated as a bridge player at second base.

Sam Antonacci, Chicago White Sox (0% Rostered)

In his first full season in the minors in 2025, Antonacci pushed his way through three levels (RK, High A, and AA), leading to a .291 batting average over 406 at-bats with 78 runs, five home runs, 57 RBIs, and 48 steals. He posted an elite walk rate (13.3%) with a favorable strikeout rate (14.1%). Antonacci opened up his 2026 AAA campaign with success (15-for-48 with six runs, two home runs, seven RBIs, and five steals while taking 15 walks with eight strikeouts. Chicago hit him fifth and ninth in his first two major league starts (1-for-7 with a run and a walk) while playing second base and outfield.

He doesn’t check the box as a plus infield defender, and Antonacci doesn’t bring elite speed despite his uptick in steals last season. Opportunity knocks for him, so the fantasy teams looking for batting average, runs, and stolen bases, Antonacci is worth a flier in some formats and team structures. Growth in power is required for him to be a more respected every-day fantasy option in shallow formats.

Third Basemen

Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung (6) runs to home plate to score a run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the eighth inning at Dodger Stadium. | Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

Josh Jung, Texas Rangers (18% Rostered)

On Thursday night, the Rangers moved Jung to the cleanup slot in their batting order, and he responded with his best game (3-for-5 with two runs, one home run, and two RBIs). He has 11 hits over his last 28 at-bats with five runs, one home run, and four RBIs while showcasing a better approach (four walks and three strikeouts). Jung has been a serviceable power bat over the past three years (.259/147/44/147/9 over 1,138 at-bats), but injuries have been a problem. After three game road trip to Seattle, Texas plays nine consecutive games at home.

Nolan Arenado, Arizona Diamondbacks (5% Rostered)

Much of the fantasy market wrote off Arenado in 2026 after opening the year with eight hits over his first 48 at-bats with three runs and two RBIs. Over this span, he only had one walk with 13 strikeouts. His swing rebounded over his last four games (5-for-15 with three runs, two home runs, and seven RBIs), highlighted by an impact game on Monday night (two hits over four at-bats with two runs, two home runs, and five RBIs).

His exit velocity (83.1) is at an all-time low, and Arenado only has two barrels over 48 events and a dismal hard-hit rate (22.9%). Tough to get too excited by his uptick in play, but at-bats should be a friend for Arenado’s counting stats. Be careful not to pay for one big game, and his bat is only on a week-to-week trial basis until Arenado hits more balls harder and over the fence.

Shortstops

Minnesota Twins shortstop Brooks Lee (22) fields a ground ball against the Boston Red Sox in the sixth inning at Target Field. | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Brooks Lee, Minnesota Twins (23% Rostered)

After 19 games, the Twins are surprisingly leading the American League in runs per game (5.42), just ahead of the Astros (5.35) and the Angels (5.25). Lee has a seven-game hitting streak (8-for-24) with four runs, three home runs, and nine RBIs. His body of work for the season is still trailing (.241/5/3/11 over 54 at-bats), with weakness in his exit velocity (87.9) and barrels (2). Minnesota continues to hit him in the bottom two spots in their batting order, which lowers his ceiling in counting stats. I only see an injury replacement player for now, but Lee is trending in a positive direction.

Hyeseong Kim, Los Angeles Dodgers (1% Rostered)

Heading into Friday night, Kim needs three games to qualify at shortstop, and the Dodgers lineup to face three right-handed pitchers this weekend against the Rockies. Over his six games with LA, he has five hits over 18 at-bats with four runs, one home run, three RBIs, and one steal, which would be a winning week of fantasy teams if they came over a seven-day period.

With Alex Freeland (.196/5/1/2 over 46 at-bats with 18 strikeouts) still looking overmatched at the plate, Kim could push to second base when Mookie Betts returns. His attraction to me is speed from a middle-infield position, and Kim could surprise with power. At the very least, he could be a very good streaming option over the next three days in Colorado.

Outfielders

Washington Nationals center fielder Dylan Crews (3) rounds past third base against the New York Mets during the fifth inning at CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Dylan Crews, Washington Nationals (24% Rostered)

On Thursday, Jacob Young took a pitch to his left hand that may lead to a trip to the injured list. If so, the Nationals should call up Crews from AAA. In home leagues, where the quickest to the computer wins the game, I would follow Young’s injury on Friday.

Over his last 10 games at AAA, he has 13 hits over 40 at-bats (.325) with eight runs, two home runs, six RBIs, and two steals (six walks over this span, with 12 strikeouts). The Nationals have given eight starts in center field and six in right field. Jacob Young (.245/8/2/8/1 over 53 at-bats) and Joey Wiemer (.351/9/2/5 over 37 at-bats) are blocking Crews from getting his 2026 chance in the majors.

Carlos Cortes, Athletics (15% Rostered)

With Brent Rocker sidelined with an oblique issue, Cortes picked up six starts over seven games this week. He has five hits over his last 21 at-bats with three runs, one home run, and four RBIs. Over four seasons at AAA, his bat stalled, leading to a .256 batting average over 1,023 at-bats with 181 runs, 49 home runs, 191 RBIs, and eight steals. Cortes will take walks (12.6% at AAA) while having a favorable strikeout rate (18.4%). The A’s have yet to give him an at-bat against a left-handed pitcher. Next week, the Athletics face five righties over their six games.

Mike Yastrzemski, Atlanta Braves (15% Rosted)

Next week, the Braves play seven games (@WAS and PHI) while facing six right-handed pitchers. Yastrzemski is off to a low start over his first 18 games (.203 over 59 at-bats with eight runs, four RBIs, one steal, and 17 strikeouts), but he does have a four-game hitting streak (4-for-13 with three runs, one RBI, and one steal). Atlanta has a high-scoring offense, but multiple backend bats have yet to get rolling. Yastrzemski looks poised to have his best week of the season.

Gavin Sheets, San Diego Padres (25% Rostered)

The Padres ride into Colorado next week for three games, with right-handed pitchers expected to take the mound in each game. San Diego will face four more righties over their following five matchups, which bodes well for the short-term value and playing time for Sheets. Over his last seven games, he has eight hits across 28 at-bats with four runs, two home runs, and eight RBIs.

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