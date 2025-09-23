Geno Smith, 3 More Fantasy Football Week 4 Waiver Wire Quarterbacks To Consider
This past week likely left fantasy football managers with more questions than answers at quarterback, and now the waiver wire looms large heading into Week 4. Injuries have piled up among Joe Burrow, Justin Fields, and J.J. McCarthy, with others also dealing with ailments. And that’s forced plenty of scrambling in both one-quarterback and superflex leagues.
At the same time, some unexpected names have climbed into streaming and stash territory, giving fantasy players a chance to steady their rosters before the season slips away.
The storylines are as varied as they are unpredictable. Geno Smith has had his rough moments, but he still sits near the top of the passing leaderboard and now draws a favorable matchup with Chicago. Matthew Stafford remains steady if unspectacular, a safe fallback option in deeper formats.
Tua Tagovailoa has bounced back into QB2 status with an appealing Week 4 draw against the Jets. And in one of the more surprising twists, Carson Wentz has played his way into relevance, with another good matchup ahead if McCarthy remains sidelined.
Add in Sam Darnold’s streaming potential, the looming Jaxson Dart stash watch, and a handful of drop candidates, and the quarterback market has turned into one of the busiest waiver weeks yet.
These quarterbacks are rostered in 50% or fewer of Yahoo fantasy football leagues.
Geno Smith, Las Vegas Raiders (28% rostered)
Geno Smith’s season has been a roller coaster, but Week 3 reminded fantasy managers why he belongs on rosters. The Raiders quarterback torched Washington for 289 passing yards and three touchdowns, finishing with 26.1 fantasy points, the third-best mark at the position heading into Monday night.
His top-five weekly finish came with some garbage-time help, but volume and matchups are all that matter in fantasy. Smith has now finished as a top-15 fantasy quarterback in two of three starts this year, and his next opponent, the Chicago Bears, could make him a plug-and-play streamer. It doesn't hurt that WR Tre Tucker had a breakout game with eight receptions, 145 yards and three touchdowns.
The Bears have been one of the league’s most generous defenses to quarterbacks. Chicago is just two weeks removed from allowing 52 points to Detroit, and their secondary remains banged up with Jaylon Johnson sidelined. The Raiders’ struggles in the run game have also kept the ball in Smith’s hands, with Las Vegas ranking among the league’s leaders in pass rate. Smith’s willingness to attack downfield, with a 9.8-yard average depth of target, gives him legitimate upside whenever game script tilts pass-heavy.
Smith should be the top quarterback add for Week 4. He is not a long-term answer, but he is a clear QB2 with top-15 potential against Chicago.
Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams (31% rostered)
Matthew Stafford continues to operate as a steady, if unspectacular, option for fantasy managers. Through three games, he has averaged just under 15 fantasy points per week, keeping him outside the QB1 range but firmly in the mix as a safe QB2. Stafford has not had a blow-up performance yet, but he remains one of the more reliable arms for those in need of stability at the position. With Davante Adams and Puka Nacua in the fold, the Rams’ passing game is talented enough to keep Stafford fantasy relevant even against tough opponents.
The schedule ahead is not easy, with Indianapolis, San Francisco, and Baltimore lined up over the next three weeks. Still, Stafford just produced 289 passing yards in a narrow loss to Philadelphia, and the Colts recently allowed Bo Nix to finish as QB12 in fantasy back in Week 2.
Stafford’s lack of rushing upside caps his ceiling, but his high-volume passing role keeps him a useful streaming option when matchups are favorable.
For fantasy managers tired of chasing volatile performances, Stafford provides a dependable weekly floor. He may not win you a matchup, but he will not sink your lineup either. That consistency makes him worth a claim in deeper leagues.
Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks (19% rostered)
While nothing to write home about just yet, Sam Darnold has found his footing in Seattle after a rough Week 1 opener. Since Week 1, he has scored 17.8 and 16.7 fantasy points in back-to-back games, showing improved efficiency and command of the Seahawks’ offense.
In Week 3, Darnold threw for 218 yards and two touchdowns in a dominant win over New Orleans, a game where he only attempted 18 passes. That level of production in a low-volume script shows that the Seahawks’ passing game is clicking.
Seattle has leaned on explosive plays, averaging 8.8 yards per pass attempt, the fourth-highest in the league. Darnold’s 8.9-yard average depth of target reflects his willingness to push the ball downfield, which has paid off with two touchdown passes in consecutive games. With Jaxon Smith-Njigba continuing to shine alongside DK Metcalf, Darnold has plenty of weapons to sustain his current form.
Looking ahead, Seattle draws a favorable matchup against Arizona in Week 4. Injuries have plagued the Cardinals’ secondary, and the Seahawks’ offense is positioned to take advantage. Darnold is one of the most widely available starting quarterbacks on waivers. He is a strong QB2 option with top-15 upside this week and worth adding in almost all formats.
Marcus Mariota, Washington Commanders (6% rostered)
If he gets another chance to start, Marcus Mariota will likely remind everyone again as he did in Week 3 that his legs still produce in fantasy football. Stepping in for Jayden Daniels, Mariota delivered 207 passing yards, one touchdown through the air, plus 40 rushing yards and another score on the ground.
That combination gave him 20.3 fantasy points, more than enough to make him one of the top streaming options of the week. With Daniels sidelined by a knee injury and uncertain to return for Week 4, Mariota could get another start — this time against Atlanta. The Falcons have been inconsistent against quarterbacks, and Mariota’s ability to add rushing value makes him a safer play than most fill-ins.
Even in a limited sample, Mariota’s dual-threat upside creates a strong floor for fantasy managers. He has now scored at least 22 fantasy points in three appearances with the Commanders over the past two years, showing he can handle spot starts when called upon.
If Daniels cannot go, Mariota would be worth a waiver add in all formats and is particularly valuable in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. While he may not keep the job long term, he’s exactly the type of short-term boost managers scrambling at quarterback need to keep their season afloat.
Other quarterbacks to consider: Tua Tagovailoa, MIA; Carson Wentz, MIN; Jaxson Dart, NYG; Aaron Rodgers, PIT