J.J. McCarthy, 2 More Fantasy Football Week 10 Waiver Wire Quarterback Targets
Quarterback is one of the most volatile positions in fantasy football. Injuries, bye weeks, or underperforming starters often force managers to search the waiver wire for help. Before adding a new quarterback, fantasy players should consider how consistent the option has been, what kind of offensive system they play in, and how favorable their upcoming schedule looks. Sometimes, a player with rushing upside or a favorable matchup can make the difference between a win and a loss.
This week, three quarterbacks stand out for fantasy consideration: J.J. McCarthy of the Minnesota Vikings, Marcus Mariota of the Washington Commanders, and Michael Penix Jr. of the Atlanta Falcons. Each brings a different blend of opportunity and upside heading into Week 10.
J.J. McCarthy, Minnesota Vikings
Welcome back, J.J. McCarthy! There are plenty of ways this game could have gone, but McCarthy helped lead the Minnesota Vikings to a win against the Detroit Lions and delivered fantasy points. McCarthy completed 14 of 25 passes for 143 yards and two touchdowns, adding 12 yards and one touchdown on the ground. He finished with 18.92 fantasy points and provided a solid return.
McCarthy was by no means perfect, but he did enough to help the Vikings upset the Lions in a thrilling division matchup. He scored three total touchdowns, including a rushing score, and finished with just over 20 fantasy points. McCarthy is not a true dual-threat option, but he now has a rushing touchdown in both of his completed games this season.
In his first two starts, McCarthy rushed seven times for 50 yards and one touchdown. The Vikings’ offensive line struggles have forced him to scramble, and that rushing upside adds value. The schedule is also favorable, with matchups against Dallas, the New York Giants, and Detroit during the fantasy playoffs.
McCarthy returned from an ankle injury and delivered 18.92 points in the win over Detroit. He completed 14 passes, two for touchdowns, and turned a nine-yard run into his second rushing score in three games. Minnesota faces the Ravens in Week 10, and McCarthy’s rushing production and improving chemistry with his receivers make him a strong stash or streaming option.
Marcus Mariota, Washington Commanders
Jayden Daniels suffered a serious elbow injury in the Commanders’ loss to the Seahawks, putting Marcus Mariota in line to start for the rest of the season. In his three starts, Mariota has completed 52 passes for 576 yards and four touchdowns while adding 88 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown.
He has completed 66.7% of his passes for 192 yards, 1.3 touchdowns, and 16 fantasy points per game in those starts, scoring 16.2 or more twice. He has averaged 4.9 fantasy points per game on the ground and remains a capable rushing threat.
Mariota has been successful for fantasy purposes in his recent opportunities. In his last five games playing more than 50% of the snaps, he has averaged 18.7 fantasy points and finished as a top-10 quarterback three times. He doesn’t have Daniels’ rushing explosiveness but can still provide 70–80% of that production.
Washington faces the Lions and Dolphins before its Week 12 bye, offering at least two favorable matchups. Unfortunately, the Commanders could again be without star wide receiver Terry McLaurin, as he manages a quad injury. With Daniels sidelined, Mariota should be rostered in leagues where fantasy managers need a short-term quarterback or streaming replacement.
Michael Penix Jr., Atlanta Falcons
Michael Penix Jr. has been inconsistent for fantasy players, scoring fewer than 12.3 fantasy points in nearly half of his games. However, he has produced 18.7 or more points in three games, including 22.7 against the Patriots.
The second-year signal-caller threw three touchdown passes, all to Drake London, and finished with his second-highest total of the season.
Penix (knee) returned from missing one game and threw for 221 yards and three touchdowns in the Falcons’ 24–23 loss to the Patriots. Over his last three starts, he has totaled 712 yards, five touchdowns, and no interceptions.
The Falcons’ upcoming schedule includes games against the Colts, Panthers, Saints, and Jets, all offering potential for fantasy production. Penix has also had at least two rushing attempts in six of seven games this year.