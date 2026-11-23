The fantasy football playoffs are right around the corner, so each roster move means even more this time of year. With another wave of waiver-wire options incoming, there are players worth moving on from to make room for new additions.

Given this week's developments and league-wide performances, which fantasy football players are worth dropping entering Week 12?

All stats used in this article are from PFF or Sumer Sports unless stated otherwise. Fantasy rankings and fantasy point totals are courtesy of FantasyPros .

Jalen Coker, WR, Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (18) catches the ball as Denver Broncos cornerback Ja'quan McMillian (29) defennds in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jalen Coker got off to a blazing start in 2026, scoring 14-plus fantasy points in three of his first four starts. Entering Week 7, Coker was the WR12 in fantasy points per game (17.0).

However, Coker has failed to reach 10-plus fantasy points in five straight outings, dropping him to WR34 in fantasy points per game (10.6). With Coker currently in concussion protocol and the Carolina Panthers facing a tougher schedule down the stretch, Coker can be dropped by managers who aren’t desperate at WR.

Tyler Allgeier, RB, Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Johnson (9) hands off to running back Tyler Allgeier (22) during the first quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When rookie Jeremiyah Love was placed on injured reserve by the Arizona Cardinals, Tyler Allgeier became a popular waiver-wire addition. Since Allgeier was a heavily added player, the Cardinals have resorted to starting Josh Johnson at QB, and he’s tallied fewer than seven fantasy points in three straight contests.

Besides Arizona having limited scoring opportunities, Allgeier is splitting work with Bam Knight, and Love could return before the season concludes. The only offensive player worth rostering on the Cardinals right now is Trey McBride.

Courtland Sutton, WR, Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Courtland Sutton has struggled to be a consistent fantasy contributor this season, but the hope was that he’d potentially see a boost coming out of the Denver Broncos’ bye week. However, Sutton finished with zero fantasy points on just two targets in Denver’s Week 11 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

With just one game scoring double-digit fantasy points this season, Sutton is the WR80 in fantasy points per game (6.4), though he’s still rostered in 57% of Yahoo leagues. Sutton is also producing the eighth-fewest yards per route run (0.91) among the 86 WRs with 25-plus targets in 2026.

Dallas Goedert, TE, Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) runs the ball during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Philadelphia Eagles snapped a seven-game losing streak with a win in Week 11, but Dallas Goedert still supplied only 4.8 fantasy points. Since Week 7, Goedert has been the TE15 in fantasy points per game (8.0).

After scoring two touchdowns in Week 1, Goedert hasn’t found the end zone since, and he’s gotten fewer than five targets in two of his last three starts. While the NFC East is wide open, the Eagles could be more incentivized to give rookie Eli Stowers down the stretch, which could hurt Goedert’s fantasy outlook even more.