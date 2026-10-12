Justin Herbert Headlines Fantasy Football Players to Drop in Week 6

After each weekend’s slate of NFL games passes, fantasy football managers are tasked with looking over their roster to determine which moves need to be made. That includes considering which players to drop if managers are interested in any free agents on the waiver wire.

Given this week's developments and league-wide performances, which players are worth dropping in fantasy football entering Week 6?

All stats used in this article are from PFF or Sumer Sports unless stated otherwise. Fantasy rankings and fantasy point totals are courtesy of FantasyPros .

Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) loses the ball as Denver Broncos defensive tackle D.J. Jones (93) tackles him during the second half at SoFi Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Things were already looking bleak for Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers, but now the team is dealing with injuries to both their starting tackles and their top three WRs. With the Chargers’ offense struggling to excel under new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, Herbert is the QB33 in fantasy points per game (12.1) entering Week 6.

Along with Herbert having his bye week in Week 7, his next seven games will be against the Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams, Houston Texans, Baltimore Ravens, New York Jets, New England Patriots, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. All seven of those teams are 16th or better in dropback EPA allowed .

Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) scores a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half at Caesars Superdome. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even with 22.8 fantasy points in Week 4, Alvin Kamara is the RB31 in fantasy points per game (9.4) in 2026. In the Week 5 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, Kamara had 5 touches for 6 yards, while Kendre Miller had 10 touches for 30 yards and a touchdown.

Among 53 RBs with 25-plus attempts, Kamara has the sixth-fewest yards per attempt (3.1) and eighth-fewest yards after contact per attempt (2.32). Aside from Kamara’s inefficiencies, Travis Etienne Jr. is set to return soon from injured reserve.

Courtland Sutton, WR, Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) walks off the field after the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Courtland Sutton found the end zone for the first time this season in Week 5, but he still managed only 9.8 fantasy points. Across the first five weeks, Sutton is the WR86 in fantasy points per game (5.5).

Among 58 WRs with 20-plus targets in 2026, Sutton has the worst catch rate (45.8%) and fewest yards per route run (0.70). With Bo Nix struggling since returning from his season-ending ankle injury and Jaylen Waddle operating as the team’s No. 1 target, Sutton is tough to trust in lineups each week.

Dalton Schultz, TE, Houston Texans

Houston Texans tight end Dalton Schultz (86) makes a catch against Tennessee Titans cornerback Alontae Taylor (24) during the first half at Nissan Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite exploding for 26.0 fantasy points in Week 2, Dalton Schultz is the TE18 in fantasy points per game (9.7) entering Week 6. Schultz has failed to clear 7.5 fantasy points in his other four starts this season.

After defeating the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, it was officially announced that the Houston Texans were acquiring Marvin Harrison Jr. from the Arizona Cardinals. That adds even more target competition for Schultz, with Nico Collins and Kayson Boutte also expected to see looks from C.J. Stroud.