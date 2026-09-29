Kenyon Sadiq Headlines Week 4 Fantasy Football Tight End Waiver Wire Pickups

Brock Bowers made his season debut in Week 3, and his fantasy football managers rejoiced as they watched him finish as the TE1 with 27.6 fantasy points. If you aren’t benefiting from Bowers’ awaited return, you could be desperate to find a tight end on the waiver wire.

Before Week 4 kicks off, let’s dive into the best waiver-wire options at the tight end position.

All stats used in this article are from PFF or Sumer Sports unless stated otherwise. Fantasy rankings and fantasy point totals are courtesy of FantasyPros .

Kenyon Sadiq, New York Jets

New York Jets tight end Kenyon Sadiq (16) catches a touchdown pass over Detroit Lions cornerback Roger McCreary (21) at Ford Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rookie Kenyon Sadiq concluded Week 3 as the TE4 with 23.5 fantasy points on 7 receptions, 105 yards, and a touchdown. This season, Sadiq is tied with Harold Fannin Jr. as the TE10 in fantasy points per game (12.9), and he could already be breaking out in a New York Jets offense that is desperate for pass-catchers alongside Garrett Wilson.

first career receiving TD for @KenyonSadiq was 👌



📺: #NYJvsDET on FOX pic.twitter.com/RUWEPlgm7W — New York Jets (@nyjets) September 27, 2026

Although Adonai Mitchell was inactive for the Jets in Week 3, New York would be wise to keep Sadiq heavily involved in their aerial attack. Of the 28 TEs with 10-plus targets this season, Sadiq has the fifth-most yards per reception (11.9), fourth-highest route rate (90.8%), fifth-most yards after the catch per reception (6.9), and fifth-most yards per route run (2.42).

Sadiq is rostered in only 19% of Yahoo leagues right now.

AJ Barner, Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks tight end AJ Barner (88) reacts after a catch against the Washington Commanders in the first half at Northwest Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Beyond Sadiq, things get a bit thin on the waiver wire at the TE position. That being said, AJ Barner is a viable option after producing a season-high 11.9 fantasy points in Week 3.

AJ Barner running through the defense 😤@SEAvsWAS on FOX/FOX One

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/cdGw5YVg2h — NFL (@NFL) September 27, 2026

While Jaxon Smith-Njigba is logging a league-high 37.9% target share on the Seattle Seahawks, Rashid Shaheed and Cooper Kupp aren’t consistently involved in the offense, and Barner operates as Seattle’s ‘tush push’ specialist. In Week 4, Barner faces a Los Angeles Chargers defense that is 22nd in dropback success rate (47.2%).

Darren Waller, Carolina Panthers

Cleveland Browns cornerback Myles Harden (26) and safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) tackle Carolina Panthers tight end Darren Waller (88) during the fourth quarter at Huntington Bank Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Darren Waller has yet to earn a full-time role on the Carolina Panthers, but he is still the TE14 in fantasy points per game (11.1) entering Week 4. With Jalen Coker banged up and the Panthers lacking other reliable TEs on their roster, Waller could see a boost in his usage moving forward.

Darren Waller with his SECOND TD of the game 😤



📺: FOX/FOX One pic.twitter.com/7l0FAG8guo — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 20, 2026

Among TEs with 10-plus targets in 2026, he has the 9th-most yards per reception (11.2), 4th-highest route rate (90.8), and 11th-most yards per route run (1.62). Next up for Waller and the Panthers is a Detroit Lions defense that is 29th in dropback success rate (53.2%).