Fantasy Football FAAB Report: Kenyon Sadiq, Braelon Allen, and 6 More Week 4 Waiver Wire Adds

Injuries continue to mount across the NFL, prompting fantasy football managers to use the waiver wire to keep their rosters afloat. De’Von Achane and Breece Hall are two of the notable injuries that occurred in Week 3, which have made their backups popular waiver-wire pickups entering Week 4.

While some leagues have waiver signings decided by team records or other factors, others use FAAB (free agent acquisition budget) to award free agents fairly. Leagues typically award $100 or $1,000 for the season, so it’s crucial not to spend your FAAB recklessly.

It can be tough to gauge how much people will bid on certain free agents, so in this article, we’ll provide a weekly guide to players to consider on the waiver wire and suggest how much to spend on them.

All stats used in this article are from PFF or Sumer Sports unless stated otherwise. The players included in this article are rostered in 35% or fewer leagues on Yahoo .

Keaton Mitchell, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers running back Keaton Mitchell (34) is tackled by Buffalo Bills cornerback Davison Igbinosun (21) in the second half at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

FAAB Recommendation: 7-10 percent of budget

Omarion Hampton was the clear featured back for the Los Angeles Chargers through the first two weeks, but Keaton Mitchell and Kimani Vidal saw more action in Week 3. While Hampton led the way with 29 snaps and 15 carries, Mitchell earned 26 snaps and 8 carries against the Buffalo Bills.

Keaton Mitchell opens up the scoring 👀@LACvsBUF on FOX/FOX One

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/vbkqdKEm3S — NFL (@NFL) September 27, 2026

Most importantly, Mitchell ran more routes (14) and tallied more targets (3) than Hampton (6 routes run, 0 targets) in the loss to the Bills. Mitchell made an appearance in this article last week due to his skill set being a better fit for Mike McDaniel’s offense than Hampton, and with the Chargers desperately seeking for a spark, Mitchell could see more playing time moving forward.

Braelon Allen, RB, New York Jets

New York Jets running back Braelon Allen (0) leaps over Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55) at Ford Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

FAAB Recommendation: 7-10 percent of budget, 12-15 percent of budget if you roster Breece Hall

Hall suffered a quad injury in Week 3 against the Detroit Lions, which led to Braelon Allen seeing an expanded workload. While initial reports suggest that Hall won’t miss an extended period of time, Allen is still a solid waiver-wire addition this week and is a valuable handcuff for Hall.

Allen was already splitting some work with Hall before the injury, and he’ll now lead the backfield for a New York Jets squad that is 21st in neutral pass rate (51.6%). Aside from Allen logging the 20th-highest success rate (42.1%) among 64 RBs with 10-plus carries, he’ll face a Chicago Bears team in Week 4 that is 25th in rushing EPA allowed (-0.03).

Ollie Gordon II, RB, Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins running back Ollie Gordon II (0) reacts after a play against the Kansas City Chiefs during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

FAAB Recommendation: 5-7 percent of budget

Achane has sadly sustained a season-ending knee injury for the Miami Dolphins, making Ollie Gordon II and Jaylen Wright names to watch on the waiver wire. Although I’d be wary of spending too much FAAB on either of Miami’s RBs in a below-average offense, taking shots on Gordon and Wright is viable if you’re desperate at the position.

With Wright inactive for the Dolphins in Week 3, Gordon posted season-high marks in snaps (61), routes run (24), and carries (17) in the defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs. Gordon has notched the seventh-fewest EPA/rush (-0.32) and lowest success rate (10.0%) among RBs with 10-plus carries, so tread carefully, especially with Wright expected to return soon.

Jaylen Wright, RB, Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins running back Jaylen Wright (5) is tackled by San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa (92) during the first half at Levi's Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

FAAB Recommendation: 5-7 percent of budget

Speaking of Wright, he’s only played on seven offensive snaps to begin the 2026 season. However, after being sidelined in Week 3 with a stinger, he’s expected to split the backfield workload with Gordon.

Gordon’s lack of efficiency does open the door for Wright to earn a larger role at some point, but neither of the Dolphins’ backup RBs possesses an enticing ceiling. Between the two RBs, I’d rather take a chance on Wright, though I’d be cautious using too much of my FAAB on either of them.

Keenan Allen, WR, Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts Keenan Allen (10) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium. at Lucas Oil Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

FAAB Recommendation: 5-7 percent of budget

If you know anyone who has been in a coma since the early-to-mid 2010s, you can tell them that Keenan Allen is still catching passes in the NFL. As a result of Alec Pierce being placed on injured reserve, Allen was the WR19 in fantasy points (18.3) in Week 3 against the Houston Texans.

While Josh Downs and Tyler Warren are the primary targets for Daniels Jones in the Indianapolis Colts’ aerial attack, Allen emerged as a reliable option in a win over the Texans, and he is expected to get more playing time until Pierce returns.

Malik Washington, WR, Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Malik Washington (6) runs with the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

FAAB Recommendation: 5-7 percent of budget

Instead of taking a flier on either Gordon or Wright in Miami’s backfield, I’d much rather take a chance on one of the WRs on the Dolphins. Along with Caleb Douglas and Chris Bell being enticing rookies who could see increased production later in the season, Malik Washington has some value in a Miami offense that will play from behind often.

to complicate the "who replaces De'Von Achane?" question



WR Malik Washington has handled three backfield carries over the last two games pic.twitter.com/m6FTcTHyTs — Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) September 28, 2026

Among the Dolphins’ skill players with five-plus targets, Washington has recorded the most yards after the catch per reception (7.9) and second-most yards per route run (1.62).

Tre’ Harris, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Tre' Harris (9) carries the ball while defended by Buffalo Bills cornerback Davison Igbinosun (21) in the second half at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

FAAB Recommendation: 5-7 percent of budget

On top of Mitchell, Tre’ Harris was another skill player on the Chargers who saw more playing time in Week 3 against the Bills. Harris led Los Angeles in targets (7) in the loss to Buffalo, resulting in him accruing 6 receptions for 76 yards.

With Quentin Johnston struggling to produce in McDaniel’s offense to begin the season, there could be more snaps in store for Harris as the season unfolds.

Kenyon Sadiq, TE, New York Jets

Detroit Lions cornerback D.J. Reed (4) breaks a pass intended for New York Jets tight end Kenyon Sadiq (16) during the first half at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

FAAB Recommendation: 10-12 percent of budget

Could we have witnessed the performance that leads to a breakout for rookie Kenyon Sadiq ? In Week 3 against the Lions, Sadiq exploded for 7 catches, 105 receiving yards, and a touchdown on 8 targets.

Kenyon Sadiq's Week 3 🔥



47% of routes from the slot

37% in-line

13% out wide



0.32 targets per route

4.20 yards per route — Jared Smola (@SmolaDS) September 28, 2026

Sadiq was the TE4 in fantasy points (23.5) in Week 3, and he’s now the TE10 in fantasy points per game (12.9) for the season. It’s safe to say Sadiq is going to be rostered in more than 19% of Yahoo leagues entering Week 4.