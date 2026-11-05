Cairo Santos Tops The 3 Best Kicker Streamers in Week 9 Fantasy Football

One of my favorite fantasy football statistics involves the kicking position. Some kickers tend to outscore big-name fantasy players, proving they matter in this game. This week, I find the following: On a per-game basis, five NFL kickers are outscoring Cam Skattebo, Jaylen Waddle, DK Metcalf, and Wan'Dale Robinson in fantasy football. So make sure you stream the position well and consider one of these three options in Week 9.

Availability Percentages are from Sleeper.

Cairo Santos — 77% Available

A kicker's best chance at maximum upside is good weather. Chicago has a modest weather report for Sunday Night Football: 48 degrees, 0% chance of rain, 5 mph winds, and 13 mph gusts. As for Santos, a familiar face in Chicago, he should be used to this.

Santos is averaging 2.1 field goal attempts and 3.1 extra point attempts per game. In total, that is 5.2 times per game that Santos lines up for a kick. It is a credit to his Bears offense, 2nd in Total Yards per game, with an average of 11.3 offensive drives per game.

Click here for our Week 9 Kicker Rankings.

Wil Lutz — 95% Available

The weather report in Charlotte, North Carolina, shows 64 degrees, a 0% chance of rain, and wind at 3 mph with no gusts. That report is as of Wednesday evening, prior to their Sunday game.

Lutz is 7-for-10 on field goals from 40 yards and beyond in 2026. For reference, the NFL average this season is 73% accuracy in that respect. The Broncos have also played all but one game outdoors this season, which is more difficult and more impressive.

Not to mention, Lutz has been consistent this season. His median fantasy scoring is 8.5 points, with 4.5 combined field-goal and extra-point attempts. Over eight games, he has scored fewer than 7 fantasy points twice, so the odds favor the best-case scenario.

Andre Szmyt — 98% Available

The Browns play this game in New Orleans, so it is indoors. That's fantastic for Szmyt as we begin this analysis.

Szmyt is 16-for-18 in field goals this season and 8-for-10 on 16-for-18 attempts from or beyond 40 yards. Accuracy isn't the issue; we need to find a promising game that favors Cleveland and gets the ball into range. The good news is that the Browns have a good matchup on Sunday.

The Saints rank 28th in Yards Allowed per Game and 29th in Points Allowed per Game. If the Browns can move the football and get Szmyt in range, it will be this week.

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